Ontrak Signs National Contract with LifeStance Health

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced a national contract with LifeStance Health, one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care. As part of the relationship, LifeStance Health will leverage Ontrak’s leading analytics and patient engagement platform to address behavioral health comorbidities that contribute to poor outcomes and unnecessary healthcare spending.

“Our health plan customers urgently need access to quality behavioral health providers for their members,” stated Terren Peizer, Ontrak Chairman and CEO. “Our new relationship with LifeStance Health is intended to address this customer need for members of our Ontrak program through the addition of more than 3,000 behavioral health clinicians, both virtually and in-person at 370 centers nationwide. This gives us a total of more than 15,000 contractual relationships with behavioral health providers across our entire network which, to our knowledge, constitutes the largest behavioral health specialist network in the country. At Ontrak we know that connecting members with behavioral clinical experts for rapid assessments and diagnosis is critically important, but it’s not enough. Payers and primary care physicians are too often in a position where they do not know whether their patients have received treatment. We are working to 'close the loop' by developing solutions intended to make the member’s clinical journey transparent to the member, their provider and their PCP over time, and believe this expanded relationship is a key part of such efforts.”

“At LifeStance Health, we’re focused on increasing access to mental health services and reducing the barriers to care nationwide,” said Michael Lester, CEO, LifeStance Health. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner in Ontrak to help support our mission, and we look forward to working together as LifeStance continues to expand its national footprint.”

Ontrak heightens engagement through a coordinated approach in an effort to ensure that member progress and behavioral health clinical notes are visible to the member’s Ontrak team. Ontrak care coaches coordinate each member’s care across interventions and providers. In 2020, Ontrak members rated Ontrak contracted providers with a Net Promoter Score of 71.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.