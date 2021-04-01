Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data Against Streptococcus pneumoniae Sinusitis Infection in Animal Model
Highlights:
- Positive sinusitis infection data indicated in animal study
- Study supports broad spectrum potential of Recce’s anti-infective compounds against Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) for both nasal and intravenous administration
RECCE 327 (R327) and experimental RECCE 111 (R111) tested against marketed therapeutic alternative in-vivo in
sinusitis study; independent study agreement anticipated
SYDNEY, Australia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q) (Company), the Company developing New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives, is pleased to announce animal study data showing positive efficacy of a new anti-infective formulation RECCE 111 (R111) against Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) bacterial sinusitis in mice. RECCE 111 is a non-descript title for an experimental compound, developed in-house, building upon the unique mechanisms of action of RECCE 327.
“We’re continually excited by the potential of Recce’s anti-infective compounds and are encouraged by these positive indications,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “Moreover, this further enhances the breadth of Recce’s synthetic polymer platform.”
The study was conducted by an independent Contract Research Organization, to assess the dose-dependency of R327 and R1111 in-vivo antibacterial activity against S. pneumoniae in a mouse model of acute bacterial rhinosinusitis infection.
|Efficacy of Recce Anti-infectives in Acute Bacterial Rhinosinusitis Treatment Table
|Group
|Treatment
|Clinical Observation
|1
|Early infection control (day1 post infection)
|NAD
|2
|Infection vehicle control, twice daily, oral, 5 days
|NAD
|3
|Positive Control (Azithromycin, oral, 200 mg/kg, twice daily, 5 days)
|NAD
|4
|RECCE 327 (Low dose, Nasal, 50 mg/kg, Twice daily, 5 days)
|NAD
|5
|RECCE 327 (Mid dose, Nasal, 100 mg/kg, Twice daily, 5 days)
|NAD
|6
|RECCE 327 (High dose, Nasal, 500 mg/kg, Twice daily, 5 days)
|NAD
|7
|RECCE 327 (Low dose, IV, 100 mg/kg, Twice daily, 5 days)
|NAD
|8
|RECCE 327 (Mid dose, IV, 500 mg/kg, Twice daily, 5 days)
|NAD
|9
|RECCE 327 (High dose, IV, 1000 mg/kg, Twice daily, 5 days)
|NAD
|10
|RECCE 111 (Low dose, IV, 50 mg/kg, Twice daily, 5 days)
|NAD
|11
|RECCE 111 (Mid dose, IV, 100 mg/kg, Twice daily, 5 days)
|NAD
|12
|RECCE 111 (High dose, IV, 250 mg/kg, Twice daily, 5 days)
|NAD
Efficacy Acute Bacterial Rhinosinusitis
