Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data Against Streptococcus pneumoniae Sinusitis Infection in Animal Model

Highlights:



Positive sinusitis infection data indicated in animal study

Study supports broad spectrum potential of Recce’s anti-infective compounds against Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) for both nasal and intravenous administration

RECCE 327 (R327) and experimental RECCE 111 (R111) tested against marketed therapeutic alternative in-vivo in sinusitis study; independent study agreement anticipated



SYDNEY, Australia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q) (Company), the Company developing New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives, is pleased to announce animal study data showing positive efficacy of a new anti-infective formulation RECCE 111 (R111) against Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae) bacterial sinusitis in mice. RECCE 111 is a non-descript title for an experimental compound, developed in-house, building upon the unique mechanisms of action of RECCE 327.

“We’re continually excited by the potential of Recce’s anti-infective compounds and are encouraged by these positive indications,” said James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals. “Moreover, this further enhances the breadth of Recce’s synthetic polymer platform.”