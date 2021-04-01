HSBC Bank USA Announces Tara Latini as Head of Wealth and Personal Banking

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), today announced the appointment of veteran retail banker Tara Latini as the Head of Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) in the US. She replaces Pablo Sanchez who has left the bank to pursue other opportunities. Latini reports to Michael Roberts, President and CEO, HSBC USA and Juan Parma, Regional Head of HSBC’s WPB Americas.

Tara M. Latini Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, US, HSBC (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome Tara back to the US,” said Roberts. “As we strengthen our focus on international wealth management, her expertise in multiple markets around the world, particularly in Asia, will help improve our connectivity to a key HSBC region so that we can better serve our clients.”

Previously, Latini served as the Country Head of WPB in Malaysia where she was responsible for transforming the business into a scale competitor by becoming digitally led with key growth initiatives in wealth and international. She has also held key leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer for WPB in Europe, Middle East & Africa and for North America and Global Transformation Program Director for the retail business globally.

“I’m excited to return to the US, the largest wealth management market in the world,” said Latini. “Our renewed focus on globally mobile and affluent clients emphasizes a key differentiation for HSBC. I look forward to working with my colleagues around the world to capture the opportunity by leveraging a digital and internationally connected wealth platform built specifically for needs of those clients.”

Latini’s appointment follows the recent announcement of Michael Roberts as the CEO, US and Americas, effective April 5. His responsibilities have extended to take on the regional leadership of HSBC’s businesses in Canada and Latin America, in addition to the US business. He will continue to report to HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn and remain a member of the Group Executive Committee.

To align with the new regional structure, Juan Parma was named the Regional Head of WPB Americas. He has held a number of senior country and regional leadership roles in retail and commercial banking in Panama, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, and was appointed Regional Head of WPB Latin America, and Head of WPB Mexico, in 2016. He will continue to be a member of the global WPB Executive Committee. As a consequence of the new structure, HSBC will no longer have Latin America and North America Heads of WPB roles.

Notes to Editors:

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,984bn at 31 December 2020, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

