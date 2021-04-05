 
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Presentations at the Upcoming AACR Virtual Meeting 2021 to Include Updated Poziotinib Twice Daily Dosing Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 13:00  |  10   |   |   

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced a poster presentation on safety and tolerability of twice daily administered poziotinib in patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutations. The company will also present a poster on the evaluation of same-day dosing of ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim) in neutropenic rats and patients with early-stage breast cancer. These poster presentations will be available at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, taking place from April 10-15, 2021. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Poziotinib administered twice daily improves safety and tolerability in patients with EGFR or HER2 exon 20 mutations
Speaker: Xiuning Le, M.D., Ph.D.
Session: PO.CT02 - Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 am – 11:59 pm ET
Presentation Number: CT169

Title: Same-day administration of Eflapegrastim with chemotherapy enhances neutropenic recovery in neutropenic rats and in early-stage breast cancer patients
Speaker: John A. Barrett
Session: PO.CT01 - Phase 1 Clinical Trials
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 am – 11:59 pm ET
Presentation Number: CT116

The poster presentations will be available for viewing by registered participants during the conference via the AACR website on April 10, 2021.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit www.sppirx.com.

Forward-looking statement — This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrum’s business and its future, including certain company milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum’s existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. and ROLONTIS are registered trademarks of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc and its affiliate. REDEFINING CANCER CARE and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

2021 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

