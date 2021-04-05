 
checkAd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Regular Monthly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.04.2021, 23:13  |  37   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (the “Fund”) declared on April 5, 2021, a regular distribution for the month ending March 31, 2021 of $0.075 per share.

Based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of $25.93 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $21.86 on March 31, 2021, the $0.075 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 3.47% at NAV and 4.12% at market price.

A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2021, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2021.

This distribution will be payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of April 22, 2021.

About the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund’s investment adviser is Delaware Management Company (“Investment Adviser”), a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. (“MMHI”). MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie Group Limited. Macquarie Investment Management (“MIM”), a member of Macquarie Group, is the marketing name for certain companies comprising the asset management division of Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

MACQUARIE GLB I/SH jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Regular Monthly Distribution The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (the “Fund”) declared on April 5, 2021, a regular distribution for the month ending March 31, 2021 of $0.075 per share. Based on the Fund’s net asset value …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 Systems to Dramatically Accelerate ...
Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
HempFusion Provides Operational Update
ICL Signs Contract to Supply 600,000 Metric Tons of Potash to India During 2021
KORE Hosts Investor Webcast in Connection with its Previously Announced Combination with Cerberus ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. FDA for Supplemental New Drug ...
Zep Takes a Stand for Sustainability with New Stewardship Focus
Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement with State B Beverages
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.03.21
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.