DANIMER SCIENTIFIC ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Danimer Scientific, Inc. on Behalf of Danimer Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 03:00  |  12   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) on behalf of Danimer stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Danimer has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 20, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say” addressing, among other things, Danimer’s claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics. The Wall Street Journal article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, “many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading.” While Danimer reportedly asserts its claims are factual, the article cites at least one expert as stating that making broad claims about Nodax’s biodegradability “is not accurate” and is “greenwashing.”

On March 22, 2021, the first trading day following publication of the Wall Street Journal article, Danimer’s stock price fell $6.43 per share, or roughly 13%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Danimer shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

