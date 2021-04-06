 
Optimi Health Aims to Expand its Shareholder Base

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce the addition of their overseas listing.

The commencement of equity trading in Optimi securities is on the premier online German Börse Frankfurt (FRA) exchange platform. Optimi Health Corp. is now listed as ticker symbol 8BN and registered under WKN: A2QQEL and/or ISIN: CA68405H1001.

In related news, Optimi Health has recently received its clearance from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Demonstrating compliance with FINRA Rule 6432 allows the initiation of a quotation for Optimi’s common stock in the United States. The Company will now be actively pursuing its Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility to allow the electronic movement of shares as well as an application to list on OTC Markets QB equity exchange.

Michael Stier, CEO of Optimi Health Corp. notes, “Today’s news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence overseas as well as shortly within the United States. As our operations continue to grow and develop it’s important to ensure our shareholder audience can grow with us."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors, Optimi Health Corp.
Mike Stier
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (FRA: 8BN)
Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

