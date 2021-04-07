 
DGAP-News Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 68 MW orders from Energiequelle from Finland

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives 68 MW orders from Energiequelle from Finland

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 7 April 2021. End of March, the Nordex Group received orders from the international wind farm developer Energiequelle for the supply and construction of twelve N163/5.X turbines in Finland. The orders for the wind farms "Takanebacken" and "Torvenkylä" also include a long-term Premium Service contract for the turbines covering 30 years.

The 28.5 MW "Takanebacken" wind farm will be built in the municipality of Maalahti in western Finnish region of Ostrobothnia. The 39.9 MW "Torvenkylä" wind farm will be built 250 km up north near the city of Kalajoki.

The Nordex Group will supply the N163 turbines in the cold climate version on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 148 and 118 metres. The turbines will be installed and connected to the grid in the course of 2022.

"Takanebacken" and "Torvenkylä" are two follow-up projects of both companies in Finland. The Nordex Group is currently installing the 29.96 MW "Konttisuo" wind farm for Energiequelle in the municipality of Soini. In the Southern Ostrobothnian municipality seven N149/4.0-4.5 turbines will be installed.

"We are very pleased that Energiequelle has once again opted for our turbine technology and this time for the N163/5.X. This turbine type is ideally suited for the wind conditions of both sites," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

"The good cooperation on our current projects, but above all the convincing further development of the Delta4000 platform, which is optimally tailored to the needs of the two project sites, were decisive for our decision in favour of Nordex," says Nils Borstelmann, CEO of Energiequelle Oy.

About Energiequelle
Since 1997, Energiequelle GmbH has been internationally active as a project developer and operator of wind energy, biomass and photovoltaic plants as well as substations and storage facilities. The head office of the company is Kallinchen near Berlin, further locations are in Bremen, Oldenburg, Hannover, Putlitz, Penzing, Erfurt, Dresden, Rostock, Leipzig, Guntersblum as well as Rennes, Dijon and Royan (France) and in Helsinki (Finland). With more than 300 employees and more than 750 built plants with a total capacity of approx. 1,400 MW, Energiequelle is a leading company in the industry.

