Accenture and SAP Co-Develop Intelligent Asset Management Solutions to Maximize Equipment Performance and Output

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is collaborating with SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) on a unique joint initiative to design, develop and deliver new cloud-based capabilities that strengthen existing SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions. Accenture is bringing its industry-specific assets and knowledge to extend asset management solution functionality, helping companies in industries such as energy, life sciences and natural resources improve performance by shifting maintenance strategies from reactive to proactive. This will help enable companies to improve operational safety, minimize environmental impact and reduce maintenance costs.

“Global asset-intensive companies must rely on intelligent supply chains, combined with manufacturing and operations insights that optimize the productivity and maintenance of their assets, ultimately increasing quality and reducing costs and down-time,” said Caspar Borggreve, global lead for the Accenture SAP Business Group. “Accenture is extending our alliance with SAP to bring together plant operations and maintenance data in one solution that allows companies to use industry-leading practices to maximize performance of their assets from strategy to execution.”

The new capabilities are planned to be built with the SAP Intelligent Asset Management solutions and SAP S/4HANA, with SAP Business Technology Platform as the foundation. Backed by the agility and scalability of cloud, these solutions will collect and blend real-time operational and condition data from multiple sources, including IoT and sensor-enabled devices, to help provide a comprehensive view of assets. Advanced analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities help turn assets and operational data into insights for responsive and predictive actions. This can help companies optimize the scope of work and effort required for inspection, planned repairs, and emergency maintenance. With improved maintenance tracking and better visibility into work planning, companies can run in a more “lean and clean” style, producing and distributing goods and services in a more sustainable way.

“Companies in asset-intensive industries strive to maximize asset productivity while managing safety, environmental risk, and reducing cost” said Dieter Haesslein, Global Head, SAP S/4HANA Asset and Service Management. “I am excited to extend our partnership with Accenture to help our customers close the loop of intelligent asset performance management with maintenance execution.”

Additionally, Accenture and SAP plan to create a co-innovation group with clients across various industries to obtain feedback and new ideas on industry market standards for Intelligent Asset Management. Accenture has been co-developing industry solutions on SAP S/4HANA with SAP for over five years, collaborating on more than 80 new SAP products in various industries. Accenture has over 70,000 SAP practitioners around the world, and an alliance with SAP that spans more than 40 years.

To help accelerate and simplify delivery of these new industry solutions and services, clients can also look to Accenture’s myConcerto, an insight-driven platform with intelligent capabilities and pre-configured solutions for industry and business functions. These out-of-the-box capabilities help companies harmonize SAP technologies, applications and capabilities in a single platform to amplify business results.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.

Copyright 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.

