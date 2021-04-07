 
LiveRamp Enters into Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Enable Identity in the Cloud

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to enable identity in the cloud as an infrastructural upgrade for customers. Through this partnership, customers can now access LiveRamp’s identity capabilities via API through the Google Cloud Marketplace to build a unified view of the customer inside their data environment. This partnership enables customers to make data actionable, unlocking new use cases and ensuring they maximize their cloud data investment.

According to Deloitte, a growing number of IT leaders and enterprise executives rely on third-party cloud solutions for data security and protection, data modernization and improvement in cost and performance of IT operations. As cloud and data upgrades increasingly reinforce one another, this marks an important technical shift in how marketers and platforms can build the next generation of customer experiences. Accordingly, LiveRamp’s data connectivity platform makes it safe and easy for enterprises to use and maximize the value of their data—wherever it may live. In making identity capabilities accessible to customers, LiveRamp and Google Cloud can deliver the real-time insights customers need to make critical decisions regarding supply chain, product innovation, marketing and more.

“Be it a brand, platform, publisher or agency, our customers are increasingly looking to the cloud for scalable, secure and modern solutions to manage data and analyze the entire customer journey,” said Anneka Gupta, president and head of products and platforms at LiveRamp. “We have specially designed our suite of identity products with the protection, scale, speed and interoperability required to unlock the full value of cloud data environments. Joining forces with a global platform like Google Cloud allows our clients to maximize the value of their cloud infrastructure to power next-generation use cases.”

By embedding people-based identity into Google Cloud infrastructure, enterprises will receive the following benefits:

  • Maximize security: By deploying identity in the cloud, customers can minimize data movement and keep greater control over their data
  • Improve performance: Leveraging unified, organized, and accurate data improves performance throughout all downstream cloud data use cases, including analytics, reporting, activation, and targeting
  • Generate greater returns on cloud data infrastructure investment: Unified and accurate data drives increased operational efficiencies and cost optimization across storage, compute, and beyond
  • Uphold consumer privacy: Privacy-by-design architecture offers pseudonymization and minimizes risks of re-identification and misuse to ensure data is protected and used safely

“Businesses of all sizes and types are looking for ways to derive more value from their data while maintaining security and tight controls over sensitive information,” said Nirav Sheth, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. “Deploying LiveRamp on Google Cloud enables customers across industries, such as CPG, to quickly gain new insights into customer data leveraging cloud capabilities in AI, ML, and analytics, ultimately helping them deliver exceptional consumer experiences and meet customer demand.”

LiveRamp remains committed to enabling enterprises to safely use customer data, wherever it resides. The strategic partnership with Google Cloud follows news of LiveRamp’s acquisition of DataFleets, a cloud data platform that enables data silos to be unified without moving data or compromising privacy. The DataFleets acquisition opens up new use cases as well as new markets for distributed data collaboration through LiveRamp Safe Haven. To learn more about the LiveRamp Google Cloud partnership, read our blog post or visit our partner page here: https://liveramp.com/partners/google-cloud/.

About LiveRamp
 LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

