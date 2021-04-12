 
DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Rights issue of up to 3,760,998 new shares approved

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Rights issue of up to 3,760,998 new shares approved

12-Apr-2021 / 21:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7 / WKN: A1TNUT) - Rights issue of up to 3,760,998 new shares approved

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE READ THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

The Management Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG ("DBAG" or the "Company") with the approval of the Supervisory Board of the Company today resolved a capital increase from authorized capital by way of a rights issue against cash contribution. A total of up to 3,760,998 new registered no-par value shares of the Company, with a pro rata amount of the share capital of rounded 3.55 euros each, will be issued at a subscription price of 28.00 euros per share in partial utilization of the authorized capital of the Company, resulting in total gross proceeds of up to c. 105 million euros. As a result, the share capital of the Company will be increased from 53,386,664.43 euros by up to 13,346,664.33 euros (corresponding to approx. 25 per cent of the current share capital) to up to 66,733,328.76 euros. Subscription rights have been excluded for a fractional amount of two new shares. The new shares are entitled to dividends from October 1, 2020.

The shareholders of DBAG will receive an indirect subscription right and are entitled to acquire one new share for every four existing shares held at the subscription price. Key shareholders have expressed their support for the capital increase, indicating that they will subscribe to approx. 22 per cent of shares offered. The members of the Management Board intend to exercise their subscription rights in full. Subject to the approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the publication of the approved prospectus on the Company's website (www.dbag.com), the subscription period will commence on (and including) Wednesday, April 14, 2021 and end on (and including) Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Unsubscribed shares will be placed in a private placement or sold in the market following the end of the subscription period.

