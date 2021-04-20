BERLIN, April 20, 2021 // Zalando SE expects first quarter results above market expectations, as a result of a stronger-than-expected start to the spring-summer season as well as a lower-than-expected return rate.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations 20-Apr-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2021, Zalando increased Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) by 54.5-56.5% to 3.13-3.17 billion euros (Q1 2020: 2.0 billion euros) and revenues by 46-48% to 2.22-2.26 billion euros (Q1 2020: 1.5 billion). Zalando expects an adjusted EBIT in the same period between 80-100 million euros (Q1 2020: -98.6 million euros).

The median of the analysts' consensus surveyed by the company as of March 29, 2021, was 50.0% for GMV growth, 45.5% for revenue growth and 41 million euros for adjusted EBIT.

Zalando will publish its financial figures for the first quarter 2021 on May 6, 2021, at 07.00 CET.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Hager, Team Lead Capital Markets Law

INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES

Patrick Kofler

Investor Relations

investor.relations@zalando.de

+49 (0)30 20968 1584

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Alexander Styles

Business & Financial Communications

Alexander.Styles@zalando.de

+49 (0) 152 22715810

20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Zalando SE Valeska-Gert-Straße 5 10243 Berlin Germany E-mail: investor.relations@zalando.de Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de ISIN: DE000ZAL1111 WKN: ZAL111 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1186827

End of Announcement DGAP News Service