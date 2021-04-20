DGAP-Adhoc Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
BERLIN, April 20, 2021 // Zalando SE expects first quarter results above market expectations, as a result of a stronger-than-expected start to the spring-summer season as well as a lower-than-expected return rate.
According to preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2021, Zalando increased Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) by 54.5-56.5% to 3.13-3.17 billion euros (Q1 2020: 2.0 billion euros) and revenues by 46-48% to 2.22-2.26 billion euros (Q1 2020: 1.5 billion). Zalando expects an adjusted EBIT in the same period between 80-100 million euros (Q1 2020: -98.6 million euros).
The median of the analysts' consensus surveyed by the company as of March 29, 2021, was 50.0% for GMV growth, 45.5% for revenue growth and 41 million euros for adjusted EBIT.
Zalando will publish its financial figures for the first quarter 2021 on May 6, 2021, at 07.00 CET.
Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Hager, Team Lead Capital Markets Law
INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES
Patrick Kofler
Investor Relations
investor.relations@zalando.de
+49 (0)30 20968 1584
MEDIA INQUIRIES
Alexander Styles
Business & Financial Communications
Alexander.Styles@zalando.de
+49 (0) 152 22715810
