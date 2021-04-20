 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.04.2021, 17:50  |  110   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations

20-Apr-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BERLIN, April 20, 2021 // Zalando SE expects first quarter results above market expectations, as a result of a stronger-than-expected start to the spring-summer season as well as a lower-than-expected return rate.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Zalando SE!
Short
Basispreis 94,94€
Hebel 13,00
Ask 0,63
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 79,78€
Hebel 7,65
Ask 1,13
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

According to preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2021, Zalando increased Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) by 54.5-56.5% to 3.13-3.17 billion euros (Q1 2020: 2.0 billion euros) and revenues by 46-48% to 2.22-2.26 billion euros (Q1 2020: 1.5 billion). Zalando expects an adjusted EBIT in the same period between 80-100 million euros (Q1 2020: -98.6 million euros).

The median of the analysts' consensus surveyed by the company as of March 29, 2021, was 50.0% for GMV growth, 45.5% for revenue growth and 41 million euros for adjusted EBIT.

Zalando will publish its financial figures for the first quarter 2021 on May 6, 2021, at 07.00 CET.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Hager, Team Lead Capital Markets Law

INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES
Patrick Kofler
Investor Relations
investor.relations@zalando.de
+49 (0)30 20968 1584

MEDIA INQUIRIES
Alexander Styles
Business & Financial Communications
Alexander.Styles@zalando.de
+49 (0) 152 22715810

20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@zalando.de
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
WKN: ZAL111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1186827

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1186827  20-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186827&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetZalando Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Börsengang Zalando
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations DGAP-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations 20-Apr-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Patentiertes Verfahren wandelt Erdöl in Grafit, Graphen und grünen ...
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Stellungnahme des Vorstands der Eyemaxx Real Estate AG im Vorfeld der ...
DGAP-News: Cryptology Portfolio Company Iconic Funds Receives Approval to Issue and Publicly Offer a ...
DGAP-News: Evotec beschleunigt Zugang zu biologischen Therapeutika mit Bau einer Produktionsanlage in Toulouse
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group signals dynamic revenue development in the first quarter of 2021
DGAP-News: Bit Capital GmbH: Berliner Fondsgesellschaft verwaltet den besten Fonds Europas
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: outstanding Q1 results and increased forecast for 2021
EQS-News: Zur Rose Group mit dynamischer Umsatzentwicklung im ersten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: ARAMEA: DISCO-Fieber lässt Kurse bei Nachranganleihen tanzen
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: First Quarter above Market Expectations
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Aktionäre beschließen auf Hauptversammlung Dividende von 1,69 Euro
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt die Investition in FusionOne bekannt - ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS gibt erfolgreiches Closing eines neuen Private-Equity-Fonds für den Midmarket Bereich ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 15.04.2021
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Übernahme abgeschlossen: Die MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. akquiriert ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.04.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt Zalando auf 'Buy'
20.04.21
RBC belässt Zalando auf 'Outperform'
20.04.21
JPMORGAN belässt Zalando auf 'Neutral'
20.04.21
ROUNDUP: Zalando meldet überraschend starkes Quartal - Aktie legt zu
20.04.21
Zalando stimmt Investoren auf stärkeres Quartal ein
20.04.21
DGAP-News: Zalando SE: Zalando erwartet erstes Quartal über Markterwartung (deutsch)
20.04.21
DGAP-News: Zalando SE: Zalando Expects First Quarter Results Above Market Expectations
20.04.21
DGAP-News: Zalando SE: Zalando erwartet erstes Quartal über Markterwartung
20.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando erwartet erstes Quartal über Markterwartung (deutsch)
20.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando erwartet erstes Quartal über Markterwartung