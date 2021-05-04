DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Forecast Elmos Semiconductor SE: Q2 2021 guidance above market expectations 04-May-2021 / 12:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) recorded a successful start into the year 2021. Group sales increased significantly by 20.1% in the first three months of the year to 77.1 million Euro, the highest quarterly sales to date in the Company's history (Q1 2020: 64.2 million Euro). EBIT rose to 12.2 million Euro in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2020: 7.1 million Euro). The EBIT margin improved to 15.8% compared to 11.0% in the previous year. The first quarter therefore lived up to the guidance (sales: 76 ± 3 million Euro; EBIT margin: 14.5% ± 1.5 percentage points).

Elmos anticipates sales of 79 ± 3 million Euro in Q2 2021. The EBIT margin is expected at 16% ± 1.5 percentage points. These figures are above market expectations. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.20 EUR/USD.

Quarterly statement Q1 2021

Further information on the first quarter 2021 of Elmos Semiconductor SE will be published on May 6, 2021 within the context of the quarterly statement Q1 2021. This statement will be available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on May 6, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

