Elmos Semiconductor SE: Q2 2021 guidance above market expectations

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Q2 2021 guidance above market expectations

Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) recorded a successful start into the year 2021. Group sales increased significantly by 20.1% in the first three months of the year to 77.1 million Euro, the highest quarterly sales to date in the Company's history (Q1 2020: 64.2 million Euro). EBIT rose to 12.2 million Euro in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2020: 7.1 million Euro). The EBIT margin improved to 15.8% compared to 11.0% in the previous year. The first quarter therefore lived up to the guidance (sales: 76 ± 3 million Euro; EBIT margin: 14.5% ± 1.5 percentage points).

Elmos anticipates sales of 79 ± 3 million Euro in Q2 2021. The EBIT margin is expected at 16% ± 1.5 percentage points. These figures are above market expectations. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.20 EUR/USD.

Quarterly statement Q1 2021
Further information on the first quarter 2021 of Elmos Semiconductor SE will be published on May 6, 2021 within the context of the quarterly statement Q1 2021. This statement will be available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on May 6, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Phone: +49-231‐7549‐7000
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

