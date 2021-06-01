 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.06.2021, 07:57  |  96   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2021

01-Jun-2021 / 07:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2021

Berlin, 1 June 2021 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, today resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2019 to acquire own shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG. The company intends to buy back up to 30,000 own shares with a maximum volume of €5.0 million via the stock exchange starting from 14 June 2021. The share buyback program is scheduled to end on 31 December 2021 at the latest.

MBB increased adjusted EBITDA by 24.0% to €19.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, although revenue declined by 12.6% to €150.2 million compared to the previous year, which was still largely unaffected by COVID-19. Thanks in particular to the successful IPO of Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE, cash of the MBB Group increased to €598.9 million as of 31 March 2021, of which €375.8 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE. Amid the Group's sound operating prospects as well as the increasing number of M&A opportunities, MBB believes it is ideally positioned to continue its sustainable growth trajectory.

The share buyback is carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.

Further details on the share buyback will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.

 

MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)
Dr Constantin Mang
Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

01-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1202894

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1202894  01-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202894&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMBB Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: MBB Industries AG - Erstthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2021 01-Jun-2021 / 07:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ: Operatives Ergebnis und Konzerngewinn im Startquartal 2021 auf Topniveau
DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG subscribes to capital increase and increases its stake in WCM Beteiligungs- und ...
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA disclosed its Annual Report 2020
DGAP-News: Endor AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 und schlägt erstmals Ausschüttung einer Dividende ...
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ADVANCES IN PRE-CLINICAL TESTING OF ITS INFECTIOUS DISEASE VACCINE PROGRAM
DGAP-News: LPKF: LIDE-Technologie wird in der Serienfertigung von Glaswafern in der Halbleiterindustrie ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS schließt Übernahme der HÜPPE GmbH von Masco erfolgreich ab
DGAP-DD: Zalando SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Manz AG erhält Folgeauftrag für Anlagen zur Realisierung des Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging in ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power und PowerTap geben Sponsoring der Andretti Steinbrenner ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:51 Uhr
MBB SE kauft eigene Aktien zurück
08:48 Uhr
MBB und der perfekte Zeitpunkt für ein Aktienrückkaufprogramm
07:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2021 (deutsch)
07:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2021
26.05.21
Märkte am Mittwoch: DAX-Allzeithoch bleibt im Fokus – Deutsche-Post-Aktie markiert Rekordhoch
26.05.21
MBB: Ein erstaunliches Ergebnis
25.05.21
MBB SE: EBITDA-Marge zwischen 10 Prozent und 12 Prozent für 2021 angepeilt
25.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE steigert EBITDA im ersten Quartal um 24 % trotz geringerem Umsatz (deutsch)
25.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE increases EBITDA by 24% in the first quarter despite lower revenues
25.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE steigert EBITDA im ersten Quartal um 24 % trotz geringerem Umsatz