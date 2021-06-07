DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Personnel MBB SE appoints further Executive Director 07-Jun-2021 / 08:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 7 June 2021 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, is appointing Dr Jakob Ammer as a further Executive Director with effect from 1 July 2021. As COO of the group, he will be responsible in particular for the development of the subsidiaries. Jakob Ammer has been part of the MBB team since 2020 and previously advised private equity and industrial companies at Bain & Company. He completed his doctorate at the Witten Institute for Family Business on the topic of family succession.

Klaus Seidel, MBB's previous COO, will not extend his contract, which expires on 30 June 2021, at his own request. In the future, he will intensively help shaping the strategic development of the IT security specialist DTS IT AG as a member of its Supervisory Board. The MBB Board would like to thank Klaus Seidel for 22 years of successful service withion the MBB family and looks forward to continuing to work closely with him as a member of the DTS Supervisory Board.

From 1 July 2021, the new management of MBB SE will consist of Dr Constantin Mang as CEO, Torben Teichler as CIO and Dr Jakob Ammer as COO. Dr Christof Nesemeier will become Executive Chairman (Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Director) under the monistic corporate constitution. Gert Maria Freimuth becomes Deputy Chairman of the Board. Gert-Maria Freimuth and Dr Christof Nesemeier founded the company 25 years ago and together hold more than 65% of the shares. Both founders hold their shares for the long term.





