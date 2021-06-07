Evercore Co-Chief Executive Officer John S. Weinberg to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference on June 14

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) today announced that its Co-Chief Executive Officer, John S. Weinberg, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference on Monday, June 14, 2021 in a fireside chat session that begins at 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference under the For Investors section of Evercore’s website at www.evercore.com. A replay will be available on the same site for 30 days following the event.