Transgene Strengthens Global IP Protection for its Novel Invir.IO Oncolytic Viruses Encoding Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs)

VV cop TK - RR - is a large capacity Vaccinia virus Copenhagen strain genetically modified with the double deletion TK - RR - which restricts the viral replication to tumor cells only. This proprietary backbone is the basis of Transgene’s Invir.IO platform. Candidates based on this viral design aim to stimulate an immune response locally in the tumor and to optimize the safety profile of the virus.

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces that the Japan Patent Office has officially allowed the patent of Transgene’s oncolytic virus (OV) backbone VV cop TK - RR - that encodes one or more immune checkpoint inhibitor(s) (ICIs). This authorization in Japan follows similar patent grants obtained in several key other geographies including the US and Europe, providing broad protection of this technology in the key pharmaceutical markets globally. These patents protect Transgene’s VV cop TK - RR - backbone encoding one or several ICIs until 2035.

VV cop TK-RR- PATENTED BACKBONE IS THE BASIS OF TRANSGENE’S INVIR.IO PLATFORM TO DEVELOP MULTIPLE OVs

The new Japanese patent provides further IP by protecting this proprietary oncolytic virus when it encodes one or more ICI(s), a type of immunotherapy already approved and used in several cancer therapies.

Transgene has already obtained patent grants for this new technology in the US, Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, and Russia. In addition, applications are pending in Canada and in China.

Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, said: “This new patent allowance in Japan is significant for Transgene’s Invir.IO platform as it further highlights our innovation-based strategy and strengthens the Company’s IP protection in another key geography. By protecting the vectorization of ICIs in our VV cop TK-RR- oncolytic viruses, we are extending our Invir.IO IP beyond the original viral backbone protection. As a result, we are in a position to protect oncolytic viruses coding for ICIs generated from our Invir.IO platform, securing the value of candidates such as BT-001, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa trial, and several preclinical developments.”