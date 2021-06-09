 
Verallia Buys Back Shares for 1.3% of Its Share Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
As part of Apollo’s1 sale of a stake of circa 10% in Verallia (Paris:VRLA) by way of a private placement with accelerated book building, Verallia has bought back 1.6 million of its shares at a unit price of 30.5 euros on June 9, 2021. The settlement of the transaction will take place about June 11, 2021. This 48.8 million euro transaction is financed with the Group's liquidity2 (1,080 million euros as at December 31, 2020) and is carried out as part of the share buyback program authorized pursuant to the 11th resolution approved by the shareholders’ general meeting held on June 10, 2020. Bought-back shares will be cancelled.

About Verallia - At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world’s most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.5 billion in 2020. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA – ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes. For more information, visit www.verallia.com.

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release does not constitute historical data but constitutes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Verallia operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter 3 "Facteurs de Risques" in the Universal Registration Document dated 29 April 2021, approved by the AMF under number R. 21-014. The Universal Registration Document, which also includes the report on corporate governance, the statement of non-financial performance (Déclaration de performance extra-financière – DPEF) and a description of the Company’s share buy-back program are available on the Company’s website (www.verallia.com) and the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performances.

Wertpapier


26.05.21
Verallia: Procedures for Making Available Information Relating to the Shareholders’ General Meeting to Be Held on 15 June 2021
19.05.21
Verallia Deutschland AG: Hauptversammlung - Erfolgreich durchs Corona-Jahr