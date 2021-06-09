 
Arcturus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor and scientific conferences.

BIO Digital 2021

  • Presentation
  • Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

2nd Annual RNAi-Based Therapeutics Summit

  • Presentation
  • Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Vaccine Forum

  • Fireside Chat
  • Date: Monday, June 21, 2021
  • Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

2021 RNA Therapeutics Symposium: From Concept to Clinic

  • Poster Presentation
  • Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021
  • Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Links will be available under the “Investor Relations/Events” section of Arcturus’ website.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, and Cystic Fibrosis along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (222 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS Medical School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Wertpapier


