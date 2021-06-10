 
Advicenne Announces the Live Broadcast of Its Annual General Meeting on June 14th, at 11 00 A.M

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) (BSE:ADVIC), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on June 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., will be broadcast live by videoconference on the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/advicenne/#!/advicenne/20210614_1

The link will also be posted and accessible on the company's website at the following address: https://advicenne.com/fr/investisseurs/assemblee-generale/

The Annual General Meeting will be chaired by Mr. David Horn Solomon, Chairman of the Board. The scrutineers will be Mr. Thibaut Roulon and Mr. Jean-Michel Petit, administrators, and the secretary will be Mrs. Isabelle Kervella, Deputy CFO.

In a press release dated May 24, 2021, the Company specified the terms of participation in its Annual General Meeting and the availability of preparatory documents for this meeting.

About Advicenne Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead drug candidate is currently in late-stage clinical trials for two kidney diseases: distal renal tubular acidosis and cystinuria. ADV7103 has just received a Marketing Approval (MAA) for the treatment of dRTA. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross-listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include projections and estimates, and the hypotheses on which these are based, as well as observations relating to operations, ongoing projects, objectives, the development of products and their future performance, and expectations regarding financial results.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, investors should be aware that they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, “Risk Factors,” of its universal registration document, filed with the latter on December 22, 2020. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be “accurate, precise and fairly presented”), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Wertpapier


