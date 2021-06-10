DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Sign of recognition: GEA pays Corona Bonus worldwide 10.06.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Düsseldorf (Germany), June 10, 2021 - The Executive Board of GEA Group AG has decided to pay all employees, with the exception of the top three management levels, a one-off Corona Bonus in recognition of the outstanding engagement and flexibility of the workforce throughout the pandemic. In Germany, the amount of the voluntary payment per employee is EUR 500 and is tax- and social security-free. Any entitlements under collective labor agreements shall remain unaffected by this bonus payment.

"With this bonus payment, we want to send a clear signal of recognition and thanks for the exceptional performance of our workforce during the pandemic," comments Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group AG. "Whether in production, service, sales or engineering - it is largely thanks to the high level of commitment of our employees that GEA is developing very well despite the pandemic."





Media Relations:

Marc Pönitz

Peter-Müller-Strasse 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany

Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500

marc.poenitz@gea.com



About GEA

GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international industrial technology group specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A major focus is on continuously enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of customers' production processes. GEA plants, processes and components help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, plastic use and food waste in production worldwide. In this way, GEA makes a decisive contribution toward a sustainable future, fully in line with its corporate philosophy of "engineering for a better world."

GEA is listed in the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index, and is also among the companies comprising the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability Indices.

More information can be found online at gea.com.



GEA Group AktiengesellschaftPhone +49 (0)211 9136 1081Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087gea.com

10.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Peter-Müller-Straße 12 40468 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0 Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087 E-mail: ir@gea.com Internet: www.gea.com ISIN: DE0006602006 WKN: 660200 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1206339

End of News DGAP News Service

1206339 10.06.2021