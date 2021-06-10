PhosAgro Renews Strategic Partnership Agreements with FIDE and the Russian Chess Federation

FIDE President and Skolkovo Foundation Chairman Dvorkovich congratulated PhosAgro on its 20th anniversary: "It's impossible to imagine a World Championship without PhosAgro as a partner, and I am happy that the company is going to be a partner once again this year for the Championship and, no less important, the Chess World Cup to be held this July and August in Sochi.

"I believe that this yet again affirms the company's commitment to the philosophy of chess and its support both for the Russian school and for the development of chess throughout the world. Our partnership will have a significant impact in terms of supporting the younger generation of chess players both in Russia and around the world.

"This time, the World Championship will be held in the context of the World Expo in Dubai, which will bring together top minds in not only the world of chess world but also of politics, business and technology. I think this is completely in line with the combination of expertise that the International Chess Federation and PhosAgro have."

RCF President Filatov thanked PhosAgro for its long-term support: "Today we have entered the annals of our country's history: our team is simultaneously the European and World Champion and the winner of the Olympic Games. PhosAgro and Andrey Guryev personally played a major role in these historic victories. I would like to thank Arkady Dvorkovich for his appreciation of this fact and for presenting Andrey [Guryev] with an Olympic gold medal for his considerable contribution to the development of the chess movement in Russia and at the international level – he deserves it!"