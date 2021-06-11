9th Annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference Announces Speaker Lineup

Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, is holding its annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference on June 16, 2021 as a virtual forum. The conference brings together leaders in business, investing, academia, and policy to share actionable, money-making insights with a virtual audience. The event, now in its ninth year, has raised $44 million to fight poverty in New York City. As with every donation to Robin Hood, 100% of ticket sales go directly to the poverty fight.

“J.P. Morgan has proudly supported Robin Hood for over 30 years because Robin Hood’s mission – to elevate people from poverty – is an extension of our own essential values as a bank, to help people reach and achieve their dreams,” said Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. “Every year, J.P. Morgan underwrites the entire conference so that every dollar given – either as a gift or through the purchase of a conference ticket – goes directly to feed, house, educate, and care for our neighbors across all five boroughs while putting them on pathways to economic mobility.”