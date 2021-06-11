 
9th Annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference Announces Speaker Lineup

Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, is holding its annual J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference on June 16, 2021 as a virtual forum. The conference brings together leaders in business, investing, academia, and policy to share actionable, money-making insights with a virtual audience. The event, now in its ninth year, has raised $44 million to fight poverty in New York City. As with every donation to Robin Hood, 100% of ticket sales go directly to the poverty fight.

“J.P. Morgan has proudly supported Robin Hood for over 30 years because Robin Hood’s mission – to elevate people from poverty – is an extension of our own essential values as a bank, to help people reach and achieve their dreams,” said Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. “Every year, J.P. Morgan underwrites the entire conference so that every dollar given – either as a gift or through the purchase of a conference ticket – goes directly to feed, house, educate, and care for our neighbors across all five boroughs while putting them on pathways to economic mobility.”

“Robin Hood is deeply humbled to partner again with J.P. Morgan for the J.P. Morgan/Robin Hood Investors Conference 2021, which will benefit from our best speaker lineup to date,” said Sheila Kelly, Chief Advancement Officer of Robin Hood. “This past year, the work of Robin Hood was more consequential than ever – providing relief and services to more than one million New Yorkers when they needed it most. And now we’re in a once-in-a-generation moment to rebuild a (new) New York to make our city more resilient and equitable than ever before. Every dollar raised from the conference will help to get families back on their feet, kids back on track, and New Yorkers back to work.”

The conference's agenda includes "fireside chats" and panels featuring Lee S. Ainslie III, Maverick Capital; His Royal Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Christian Angermayer, Apeiron Investment Group; Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX; Lord Browne of Madingley, General Atlantic; Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Roc Nation; Betsy Z. Cohen, FinTech Masala; Helima Croft, RBC Capital Markets; Jeffrey Currie, Goldman Sachs International; Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates; Stanley F. Druckenmiller, Duquesne Family Office LLC; Mary Callahan Erdoes, J.P. Morgan; Dawn Fitzpatrick, Soros Fund Management LLC; John A. Griffin, Blue Ridge Capital; Ollie Hawkins, Tudor Investment Corporation; Greg Jensen, Bridgewater Associates; Paul Tudor Jones II, Tudor Investment Corporation; Glen Kacher, Light Street; Gaurav Kapadia, XN; Benjamin Kovler, Green Thumb Industries; Ashton Kutcher, Sound Ventures; Christyan F. Malek, J.P. Morgan; Anthony Noto, SoFi; Eric Peters, One River Asset Management; Kim Rivers, Trulieve; Kyle Samani, Multicoin Capital; Ricky Sandler, Eminence Capital; Niron Stabinsky, Credit Suisse; Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Capital Group; David Tepper, Appaloosa Management L.P.; Kevin Warsh, Stanford University; Boaz R. Weinstein, Saba Capital; and Cathie Wood, ARK Invest.

