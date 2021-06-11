 
eToro to Participate in Morgan Stanley Virtual Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro” or the “Company”), a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors, announced today that the company will participate at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Virtual Financials, Payments and CRE Conference that is being held on Monday, June 14 to Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

At 3:30 p.m. ET on June 16, Yoni Assia, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of eToro will participate in a fireside chat. A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the conference link and on the eToro investor relations site.

On March 16, 2021, eToro and FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, entered into a definitive business combination agreement that would result in eToro becoming a public company.

About eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 20 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want. https://www.etoro.com/

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company led by Betsy Z. Cohen as Chairman of the Board, Daniel G. Cohen, as Chief Executive Officer and James J. McEntee, III as President formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, with a focus on the financial technology industry. The company raised $250,000,000 in its initial public offering in December 2020 and is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FTCV”.

