Endeavour Announces Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective
ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT
BECOMES EFFECTIVE
London, June 11, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) announces that the scheme of arrangement to establish Endeavour Mining plc as the parent company of the Endeavour Mining group (the “Scheme”) has now become effective.
Each shareholder in Endeavour Mining Corporation at the effective time of the Scheme has received one share in Endeavour Mining plc for each share held in Endeavour Mining Corporation at such time. The entire issued share capital of Endeavour Mining Corporation has transferred to Endeavour Mining plc.
It is expected that admission of the shares of Endeavour Mining plc to listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange will take place at 8:00 am (BST) on June 14, 2021. To facilitate the settlement of outstanding trades in shares in Endeavour Mining Corporation, trading in the shares of Endeavour Mining plc is expected to commence on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) at 9:30 am (ET) on June 16, 2021. Trading in the shares of Endeavour Mining Corporation will continue on the TSX until such time.
Shares of Endeavour Mining plc will trade on both exchanges under the ticker symbol “EDV”.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|
Endeavour Mining
Martino De Ciccio
Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
|
Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com
Vincic Advisors in Toronto
John Vincic, Principal
+1 (647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com
|
CORPORATE BROKERS
Barclays
Philip Lindop
Robert Mayhew
Richard Bassingthwaighte
+44 20 7623 2323
Morgan Stanley
Tom Perry
Luka Kezic
+44 20 7425 8000
|
UK AND EUROPEAN BROKING ADVISERS
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt
Varun Talwar
+44 20 3207 7800
Stifel
Callum Stewart
Ashton Clanfield
Rory Blundell
+ 44 20 7710 7600
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare