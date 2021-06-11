Endeavour Announces Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

London , June 11, 2021 – Endeavour Mining (TSX: EDV, LSE: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) announces that the scheme of arrangement to establish Endeavour Mining plc as the parent company of the Endeavour Mining group (the “ Scheme ”) has now become effective.

Each shareholder in Endeavour Mining Corporation at the effective time of the Scheme has received one share in Endeavour Mining plc for each share held in Endeavour Mining Corporation at such time. The entire issued share capital of Endeavour Mining Corporation has transferred to Endeavour Mining plc.

It is expected that admission of the shares of Endeavour Mining plc to listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange will take place at 8:00 am (BST) on June 14, 2021. To facilitate the settlement of outstanding trades in shares in Endeavour Mining Corporation, trading in the shares of Endeavour Mining plc is expected to commence on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) at 9:30 am (ET) on June 16, 2021. Trading in the shares of Endeavour Mining Corporation will continue on the TSX until such time.

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc will trade on both exchanges under the ticker symbol “EDV”.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Endeavour Mining

Martino De Ciccio

Vice President - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



+1 (647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com





CORPORATE BROKERS



Barclays

Philip Lindop

Robert Mayhew

Richard Bassingthwaighte

+44 20 7623 2323



Morgan Stanley

Tom Perry

Luka Kezic

+44 20 7425 8000



UK AND EUROPEAN BROKING ADVISERS



Berenberg

Matthew Armitt

Varun Talwar

+44 20 3207 7800







Stifel

Callum Stewart

Ashton Clanfield

Rory Blundell

+ 44 20 7710 7600

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.