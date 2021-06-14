 
checkAd

MERIT Study Investigators Announce Successful Achievement of the Study's Primary Efficacy & Safety Endpoints

Autor: Accesswire
14.06.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced that investigators of the Multi-Center ESG …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced that investigators of the Multi-Center ESG Randomized Interventional (MERIT) study have reported based on a preliminary analysis the successful achievement of the study's primary endpoints.

In a presentation at the 2021 Surgical Disruptive Technologies Summit meeting in Houston, Texas, Dr. Barham Abu Dayyeh, Professor of Medicine and Director of Advanced Endoscopy at the Mayo Clinic, commented, "I am very pleased to report that, in a preliminary analysis, the MERIT study comparing the Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) procedure to medically supervised moderate intensity lifestyle modification has achieved its primary endpoints for both efficacy and safety. We hope to present the detailed study results at an international medical conference later this year."

The MERIT study (NCT03406975) is a multi-center, prospective randomized clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the ESG procedure, a minimally invasive, endoscopic weight loss procedure performed with Apollo Endosurgery's OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System compared to a medically monitored regimen of diet and healthy lifestyle. The Co-Primary Investigators are Dr. Erik Wilson, University of Texas at Houston (Houston, TX), and Dr. Barham Abu Dayyeh, Mayo Clinic, (Rochester, MN) under a collaborative research agreement sponsored by Apollo Endosurgery. The study's primary efficacy endpoint is percent excess body weight loss (%EBWL) vs. control, and the primary safety endpoint is a serious adverse event rate of less than 5%. Additionally, patients undergoing ESG are being evaluated for improvement in hypertension and type 2 diabetes at 24 months.

The MERIT study investigators have submitted an abstract to the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO), and if accepted, the full results will be presented at the IFSO annual meeting in Miami in October.

"We are delighted that the Mayo Clinic's preliminary analysis showed the successful achievement of the MERIT study's primary endpoints for weight loss and safety, and we look forward to the publication of the full MERIT results providing an important addition to the substantial body of evidence for the ESG procedure," said Chas McKhann, President and CEO of Apollo Endosurgery. "We plan to utilize the MERIT study results, along with real world evidence, in a submission to the FDA to potentially add a new indication for ESG."

Seite 1 von 3
Apollo Endosurgery Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MERIT Study Investigators Announce Successful Achievement of the Study's Primary Efficacy & Safety Endpoints AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced that investigators of the Multi-Center ESG …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners Announces First Patient Dosed in COVID-19 NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating ...
Strattners Moves Head Office to Asia
Ferguson Plc Announces Share Buy Back Program
SMC Entertainment Receives Second Cash Payment from the Sale of Its Wireless Assets and Announces ...
Africa Energy Week 2021, Taking Place in Cape Town; Will Focus on Investment, Oil and Gas, ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Appointment of Respected Operations Executive Troy Clymer ...
Fiore Gold Agrees to Acquire Past-Producing Illipah Project in Nevada
Amatheon Agri Receives Regulatory Approval to Cultivate Medical Cannabis in Zimbabwe
Banyan Gold Commences Drilling at Aurex Hill, Aurmac Property, Yukon
Crexendo to Present at Colliers Securities Virtual Bus Tour
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Announces Trading to Begin June 8, 2021 Under Symbol CSE:YUM
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Direct to Consumer Sales through Pop-Up and Farmers Markets
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
Apollo Endosurgery to Present at June Investor Conferences