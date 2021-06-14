Yamana Gold Provides Timing for Update on Feasibility Study and Development Decision on Wasamac Project; Announces Acquisition of Properties Adjoining the Company's Wasamac Project in Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region Which Represent Structural Extensions of G

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. the Francoeur, Arntfield and Lac Fortune gold properties adjoining the Company’s Wasamac project as well as additional claims in the Beuchastel township to the east of the Wasamac project.



The acquisition of the Globex claims will significantly add to the exploration upside of the Wasamac project, and it is consistent with Yamana’s strategy to expand its presence in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region of Quebec. Historical drilling, previous production from Francoeur and Arntfield, both former operating mines, and recent trenching and exploration work by Globex has defined a six-kilometre western continuation of the Wasa shear — located immediately north of the prolific Cadillac Break — with mineralization similar to that at Wasamac. Data from the Globex properties and the adjoining Wasamac project will be consolidated, and exploration drilling is expected to begin during the second half of 2021 with the objective of adding mineral resources that could extend mine life or enhance production at the proposed Wasamac mine.