Adyton Resources mobilises diamond drilling rig at Wapolu Gold project on Fergusson Island

BRISBANE, Australia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) (“Adyton”) is pleased to announce the mobilisation of the drilling rig at its 100% owned Wapolu Gold project located approximately 30km north-west from its 100% owned Gameta Gold Project on Fergusson Island and within Papua New Guinea’s renowned “Rim of Fire”.

With the completion of the initial Gameta drill program seven weeks ahead of schedule, a diamond drill rig has been deployed for a short infill program at the Wapolu project to confirm certain historical reverse circulation drilling results and to obtain samples for a metallurgical test work program.

Frank Terranova, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adyton, commented, We continue to expand and accelerate our drilling programs as we rapidly advance our understanding of the geology of the Fergusson Island and Feni Island projects. In addition, trenching and reconnaissance programs are underway to assist with the identification of drill targets for the next phase of exploration drill programs to be undertaken following the Resource Update planned for Q3 2021.”

Adyton also advises that the second diamond drilling rig previously located at Gameta has arrived at the Feni Island project. There are now two diamond drill rigs in place at Feni Island with drilling anticipated to commence shortly.

Summary Geological Setting:
The mineralisation model developed for Wapolu is that the gold is associated with hydrothermal fluids, concentrated in shallow-dipping deposits within or immediately adjacent to a detachment fault zone (DFZ) developed along a contact between a domed metamorphic basement and an overlying ultramafic unit. This is the same model as for Gameta, the sister deposit located 30kms away (the subject of Adyton’s recent drilling programs). This general setting is analogous to such deposits as Misima in PNG and Mesquite and Picacho in California. The gold occurs in association with fine sulphides as disseminations and in epithermal quartz veins in lensoid zones parallel to the DFZ.

Summary of Previous Work:
Exploration commenced in the early 1980’s with geological mapping, stream sediment sampling, rock chip and float sampling, geophysics and a small diamond drill program. By the mid-1980’s this had expanded to trenching, airborne surveys and more drilling resulting in the discovery of the Wapolu deposit. A small trial mine was conducted in the mid 1990’s, and in the early 2000’s a limited metallurgical test-work program and technical study were carried out. Since that time very little activity has been carried out.

