Accenture Federal Services Opens Innovation Space at the University of Alabama in Huntsville

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has opened a new innovation space at the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Invention to Innovation Center (I2C).

From Left to Right: Dr. Robert Lindquist, UAH VP, Office of Vice President of Research and Economic Development; LaFreeda Jordan, UAH Chief External Affairs Officer; Jenna O'Steen, Accenture Federal Services, Managing Director, Justice & Judiciary Sector Lead; Dr. Darren Dawson, UAH President (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is no secret that thriving public-private partnerships, entrepreneurial spirit, and local government support have made Huntsville a leading national hub for technology innovation,” said Jenna O’Steen, Managing Director and Justice & Judiciary Sector Lead, Accenture Federal Services. “With this new innovation space, we are excited to collaborate with leaders across the Huntsville community to solve the biggest challenges facing the government and explore new frontiers of digital transformation.”

With a dedicated footprint at I2C, AFS will bring together the brightest minds and leading industry experts to collaborate with government customers in Huntsville, explore best practices in cutting-edge technologies, and engage the community at large.

“We are thrilled to welcome AFS to the I2C community,” said Rigved Joshi, Director of I2C. “We look forward to supporting the company in leveraging UAH’s core assets, including our research centers, faculty, students, and labs to drive solutions for the government of tomorrow.”

About AFS

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. AFS partners with FBI and NASA across a number digital transformation and human capital initiatives with a focus on advanced technologies, innovation, and strategy. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About I²C

The Invention to Innovation Center (I²C) is a regional initiative that fosters, promotes, and accelerates commercialization of technology-based ventures through incubation, coworking, mentorship, funding, and strategic support. The center is open to those looking to learn about entrepreneurship, explore a technology-based venture, participate in I²C events, and be a part of the I²C entrepreneurial community.

