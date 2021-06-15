 
checkAd

DGAP-News Evotec launches 'PRROTECT', a pre-competitive initiative to be better prepared for future pandemics

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.06.2021, 07:30  |  27   |   |   

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec launches 'PRROTECT', a pre-competitive initiative to be better prepared for future pandemics

15.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • INTEGRATED PLATFORM APPROACH TO RESPOND TO THE CHALLENGES OF PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS, RAPID RESPONSE AND DELIVERABILITY
  • PRROTECT COMBINES FIRST-IN-CLASS PROGRAMMES ACROSS THERAPEUTIC MODALITIES, ACCELERATED R&D TIMELINES FOR HIGHLY EFFECTIVE NEUTRALISING ANTIBODIES WITH AI/ML PREDICTION TOOLS (J.HAL) AND MANUFACTURING PLATFORM (J.POD(R))


Hamburg, Germany, 15 June 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that the Company has launched an initiative for pandemic preparedness ("PRROTECT"). PRROTECT leverages a comprehensive set of novel projects and technologies to be better prepared for and respond faster to viral pandemics of the future.

Virus outbreaks that can develop into dynamic pandemics are a permanent global threat. Besides preventive measures and vaccines, highly effective therapeutics are the backbone of any pandemic response. Evotec's PRROTECT initiative includes the development and delivery of superior novel therapeutics to curb the next viral pandemic. Based on the Company's distinctive set of global capabilities, Evotec is uniquely positioned to develop next-generation therapeutics across all modalities including small molecules, protein degraders, antibodies and immuno-modulators, but excluding vaccines.

PRROTECT will be an open pre-competitive network initiative designed to offer the best protection against future pandemics by including three lines of preparation:

  • Preparedness against viral threats, i.e. the pre-development of a multimodality pipeline of therapeutic candidates against the most threatening viruses as defined by the World Health Organisation ("WHO")
  • Rapid response technologies to accelerate de novo R&D timelines of highly effective neutralising antibodies using AI & ML platforms (e.g. J.HAL)
  • Flexible manufacturing network with highly intensified production facilities (J.POD(R)) to provide therapeutic antibodies quickly wherever needed
 

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec SE, commented: "COVID-19 has taught us that any pandemic response is incomplete without effective therapeutics. Preparing for the next pandemic rather than reacting to an outbreak can accelerate the response time until effective therapeutics are available dramatically. We want to see the launch of PRROTECT as an open invitation to all interested network partners globally to join forces now, so that no generation has to experience the level of unpreparedness that we all suffered from in the last 2 years ever again."

Seite 1 von 4


Evotec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Ist EVOTEC eine Blase?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Evotec launches 'PRROTECT', a pre-competitive initiative to be better prepared for future pandemics DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Evotec launches 'PRROTECT', a pre-competitive initiative to be better prepared for future pandemics 15.06.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: CE-Zulassungen für zwei Corona-Laientests liegen vor
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold trifft in King Tut auf hohe Goldgehalte von bis zu 81,89 g/t Au über ...
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der sino AG beschließen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: ​​​​​​​Lufthansa Group announces medium-term targets and makes ...
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer and SAP partner to drive innovation and digital transformation in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Chair of the Board of Directors Antje Leminsky leaves the Company; Michael ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE: Vorstandsvorsitzende Antje Leminsky verlässt das Unternehmen, Michael Bücker ...
Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-News: NIMIQ: Revolution in trading cryptocurrencies: Nimiq OASIS achieves direct compatibility between ...
Luther begleitet Werder Bremen an den Kapitalmarkt
Statement von CTS EVENTIM zum heutigen Urteil des Münchner Landgerichts
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Evotec startet mit 'PRROTECT' eine vorwettbewerbliche Initiative zur Vorbereitung auf zukünftige Pandemien (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Evotec startet mit 'PRROTECT' eine vorwettbewerbliche Initiative zur Vorbereitung auf zukünftige Pandemien
14.06.21
CEBINA gibt den Start von Danube Labs bekannt, einer Partnerschaft mit Evotec zur Entwicklung innovativer Biotechnologie-Projekte von Universitäten und Forschungseinrichtungen in Mittel- und Osteuropa
12.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 23/21
11.06.21
Biotech Report: Sektor zieht an; Biotest (BIO3) und Qiagen (QIA) klettern
10.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
09.06.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und BB Biotech (BBZA) ziehen an; Evotec (EVT) behauptet
08.06.21
Biotech Report: Sektor legt zu, Biogen (IDP) und Sarepta Therapeutics (AB3A) nach der Rally
07.06.21
Biotech Report: Sektor konsolidiert, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab; Sernova (PSH) meldet weitere Fortschritte bei Diabetes-Studie
07.06.21
Biotech Report: Sektor konsolidiert, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT rutschen ab; Sernova (PSH) meldet weitere Fortschritte bei Diabetes-Studie