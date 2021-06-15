 
checkAd

CI Global Asset Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 17:45  |  27   |   |   

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced portfolio management changes to four U.S. equity, two global dividend and two Canadian small-cap funds. Effective June 28, 2021, the mandates will be managed by the CI GAM investment team, leveraging the extensive investment resources and expertise available within the firm.

CI GAM is appointing portfolio managers with specialized expertise in those sectors and extensive experience in managing other mandates in those asset classes, as shown in the table below. In the case of CI Global High Dividend Advantage Fund and CI Global High Dividend Advantage Corporate Class, each fund will be managed by CI GAM’s multi-asset group and will fulfill its investment objective by investing in high-quality dividend-paying and income-focused exchange-traded funds.

“With these changes, we are taking advantage of the deep bench strength of CI GAM’s investment team,” said Kurt MacAlpine, Chief Executive Officer of CI Financial Corp., CI GAM’s parent company. “Additionally, CI GAM’s move to combine investment boutiques into one team is allowing us to leverage the full scale of a large investment organization. We have aligned our portfolio managers and analysts by investment strategies instead of by boutique, increased the depth and breadth of our research coverage, and expanded the capacity of our team.”

The new portfolio management appointments are as follows:

Funds

New Portfolio Managers

CI American Value Fund,

CI American Value Corporate Class*

Peter Hofstra, Greg Quickmire,

Jeremy Rosa

CI American Small Companies Fund,

CI American Small Companies Corporate Class

Jack Hall, Jordan McNamee

CI Global High Dividend Advantage Fund,

CI Global High Dividend Advantage Corporate Class

Marchello Holditch, Alfred Lam

Canadian Equity Small Cap Pool,

Canadian Equity Small Cap Corporate Class

Aubrey Hearn, Evan Rodvang, Jack Hall

*Names to be changed to CI U.S. Stock Selection Fund and CI U.S. Stock Selection Corporate Class, respectively, effective on or about July 29, 2021.

There will be no changes to the investment objectives of the funds. CI GAM is replacing Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. (“Epoch”) on the U.S. and global dividend funds and QV Investors Inc. (“QV”) on the Canadian small-cap funds. Epoch and QV will continue to manage other mandates for CI GAM.

The Independent Review Committee of the funds has reviewed the changes with respect to the potential conflict of interest matters and provided its positive recommendation, having determined that the changes achieve a fair and reasonable result for each fund.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $288.3 billion in total assets as at May 31, 2021.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc. CI Investments Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.

CI Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Global Asset Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today announced portfolio management changes to four U.S. equity, two global dividend and two Canadian small-cap funds. Effective June 28, 2021, the mandates will be managed by the CI GAM investment team, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Top Gaming Brand Turtle Beach Announces Entry Into Game Controllers and Gaming Simulation Hardware ...
Lippert Acquires Specialized Metal Fabricator Trazcor, Inc.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
CI Global Asset Management Announces June 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
11.06.21
CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $288.3 Billion for May 2021
09.06.21
CI Global Asset Management Announces Appointment of Marc-André Lewis as Executive Vice-President and Head of Investment Management
02.06.21
CI Financial Announces Pricing of US$900 Million Notes Offering
02.06.21
CI Global Asset Management Continues Integration of its Global Investment Platform with Team-Based Approach to Dividend and Canadian Equity Strategies
27.05.21
Assante Wealth Management Achieves Top Ranking in J.D. Power 2021 Canada Full-Service Investor Satisfaction Study