Lincoln Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $750,000
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of up to 4,167,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be primarily used towards exploration and water well drilling, the final stages of the permitting process for the Company's Pine Grove Gold Project in Nevada and for general working capital purposes.
Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise thereof, to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement.
Closing of the Private Placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada. Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Units under the Private Placement. No finders fees are anticipated to be paid in connection with the Private Placement.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
About Lincoln
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Lincoln is working with the USFS to secure the permits necessary to develop the Pine Grove Gold Project into a low-cost heap leach operation with a high-grade gravity circuit.
