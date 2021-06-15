Lincoln Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $750,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of up to 4,167,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be primarily used towards exploration and water well drilling, the final stages of the permitting process for the Company's Pine Grove Gold Project in Nevada and for general working capital purposes. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise thereof, to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Private Placement.