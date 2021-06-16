 
checkAd

C2C Gold Expands Newfoundland Holdings; Acquires Properties With Historical Gold Occurrences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.06.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the “Company” or “C2C”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Rocky Pond and Burnt Lake gold properties located 70 km northeast of the Company’s Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake projects in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Historical quartz vein samples from the Rocky Pond Gold occurrence contained up to 51.8 g/t gold, with abundant arsenic. Rocky Pond is adjacent to and on trend with New Found Gold’s land package hosting the Queensway discovery.

Rocky Pond and Burnt Lake Acquisition Highlights:

  • 100% interest in three mineral licenses (27 claims) covering the Rocky Pond gold occurrence;
  • Rocky Pond has similar mineralization to New Found Gold’s Queensway discovery, including quartz veins with stibnite, arsenopyrite, pyrite, and up to 51.8 g/t gold in historical rock samples.
  • 100% interest in one mineral license (4 claims) covering the Burnt Lake gold occurrence with up to 270 ppb gold from quartz veins.

For more information and to view C2C project maps including the newly acquired properties visit: https://bit.ly/3xrGXTz

The Rocky Pond and Burnt Lake gold occurrences are targeted for surface exploration in C2C’s 2021 field program. Acquisition of the Rocky Pond and Burnt Lake mineral licenses increases the Company’s land position in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt to 4,664 claims (1,166 sq km).

Rocky Pond Project
The Rocky Pond property is easily accessible via the Trans Canada Highway and forest access roads. The property has seen sparse exploration since the discovery in 1998 of two structurally controlled quartz veins containing stibnite, pyrite, and arsenopyrite. Rock samples collected at this time returned up to 52.8 g/t gold and abundant arsenic. It was reported that the veins may continue for at least 100 m along strike.

Rubicon Minerals Corporation conducted a short program of prospecting, rock sampling and trenching in 2003, and exposed a quartz vein up to 1 m wide containing arsenopyrite clots and local pyrite. Rock samples from outcrop returned 74 and 110 ppb gold and 535 and 507 ppm arsenic. The project is underlain by Ordovician siliciclastic rocks.

C2C plans to integrate the vendor’s data into the company’s regional dataset and conduct an exploration program as part of its 2021 exploration season.

Burnt Lake Project
The Burnt Lake property is located 35 km north of the town of Gander. A forest access road provides entry to the property, which is underlain by Ordovician siliciclastic rocks. According to historical records grab rock samples from quartz veins within a gabbro sill intruding black shale returned up to 270 ppb gold. Assessment report records also document the recovery of numerous fine grained delicate gold grains from a till sample. The till sample was collected from the trench that exposed the mineralized quartz vein; the exposed mineralization was not thought to be the source of the gold.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

C2C Gold Expands Newfoundland Holdings; Acquires Properties With Historical Gold Occurrences VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC) (the “Company” or “C2C”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Rocky Pond and Burnt Lake gold properties located 70 km northeast of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ozop Energy OZSC Signs Agreement with Clean Peak Energy
Monument Announces Extension to Movement Control Order in Malaysia
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Convertible Note Exchange and New Issuance
Osisko Hits New Discovery One Kilometre North of Windfall
Bitcoin Well Opens First Calgary Office to Offer Unparalleled ‘White Glove’ Service for ...
AVITA Medical Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Erdene Provides Update on Dark Horse Gold Prospect Exploration Program: Commences Follow-up Drilling
WISeKey’s TrustedNFT Platform to Turn Patents into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Store Them on an ...
Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Rezipres (Ephedrine Hydrochloride Injection)
Lightbridge Corporation to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
UPS to Hire 200 in Toledo Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus