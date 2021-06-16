VVC Announces First Helium Production and Sales, Marking Major Milestone for Company

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V:VVC) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), has begun producing helium from five (5) wells located on two (2) of PHC’s properties. PHC is also already selling helium and methane into the market through the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant ("Ladder Creek Plant") via the Tumbleweed Midstream Pipeline system ("Tumbleweed Pipeline").

Four of PHC’s five wells were acquired from Monarch Petroleum and are located in the Byerly Gas Field, and are past producers. The fifth producing well is on an adjacent property previously added to the Syracuse Helium Project. These five wells are now producing and are connected to the Tumbleweed Pipeline which transports the gas to the Ladder Creek Plant for sale into the market.