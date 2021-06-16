BeyondSpring Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

- Highlighted PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 data at two scientific conferences – ASCO and FOCIS – showing plinabulin in combination with G-CSF to have superior benefit in reducing the incidence and severity of febrile neutropenia and hospitalization rates and better QoL compared to pegfilgrastim alone

- NDA Filed by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and given Priority Review for plinabulin plus G-CSF for the prevention of CIN. A PDUFA date of November 30, 2021 has been assigned by the FDA

- Advanced clinical development of combination plinabulin + checkpoint inhibitors in PD-1/PD-L1-resistant tumors: presented promising Phase 1 anti-cancer data in PD-1/PD-L1-resistant SCLC at ASCO 2021; dosed first patient in a triple IO combination Phase 1 study in seven advanced solid tumors

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided an update on recent corporate events.

“This quarter was marked by meaningful progress on the road toward building our lead first-in-class asset, plinabulin, as a pipeline in a drug, from treating chemotherapy side effects to treating cancer directly,” said Dr. Lan Huang, co-founder, chairwoman and chief executive officer of BeyondSpring. “We are grateful that our NDA for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) prevention was filed by the U.S. FDA with priority review. Our plinabulin and G-CSF combination has the potential to elevate the standard of care in CIN for the first time in 30 years. In addition, in the coming months, we plan to announce topline anti-cancer overall survival data from the Phase 3 DUBLIN-3 trial in NSCLC. We are building clinical evidence to demonstrate that plinabulin is a potent antigen presenting cell (APC) inducer with potential to be a ‘game changer’ in cancer treatment for severely unmet medical needs.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Lead Asset Plinabulin, a “Pipeline in a Drug”

Clinical Update

June 2021: Announced Food and Drug Administration (FDA) filing of New Drug Application with Priority Review for plinabulin and G-CSF combination for the prevention of CIN. The FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for November 30, 2021.





June 2021: Presented three poster presentations at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) highlighting the Company’s PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 data demonstrating combination plinabulin + pegfilgrastim offers superior benefit in reducing the incidence and severity of febrile neutropenia (FN) and hospitalization, with better quality-of-life (QoL), compared to pegfilgrastim alone.





June 2021: Announced late-breaking poster presentation at the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) Annual Meeting highlighting data from Phase 3 PROTECTIVE-2 CIN Study showing plinabulin in combination with pegfilgrastim improves CIN prevention and reverses key aspects of the immune suppressive profile of monotherapy pegfilgrastim.





June 2021: Presented data at ASCO 2021 of plinabulin in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab, showing a 46% objective response rate (ORR) in 13 evaluable patients with PD-1/PD-L1 naïve or resistant tumors in 2 nd line and beyond in small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Additionally, data demonstrated the plinabulin combination was able to re-sensitize tumors to I/O therapy, that had progressed on prior PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, with a 43% ORR.





Upcoming Clinical Milestones

Mid-2021 (DUBLIN-3): Topline overall survival (OS) data expected in pivotal Phase 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) study.





2022: (Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium, Investigator Initiated study): Phase 2 Data expected in plinabulin + nivolumab + ipilimumab in checkpoint inhibitor-resistant SCLC.





2022: (MD Anderson investigator led study): Phase 1 Data expected in plinabulin + PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors + radiation in PD-1/PD-L1-failed patients in seven cancers, including bladder cancer, melanoma, Merkel cell cancer, MSI-H Cancers (of any histology), NSCLC, renal cell cancer, and SCLC.



First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $11.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $13.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease of $2.4 million was primarily due to a decrease in clinical trial expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by an increase in manufacturing costs and the cost of the plinabulin regulatory filings.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The $3.5 million increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, as well as costs associated with plinabulin pre-commercialization activities.

Net loss attributable to the Company was $17.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $16.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $90.6 million on hand. The Company believes it has sufficient cash to support its ongoing clinical programs over the next year, including its immuno-oncology pipeline, and to prepare for a potential launch of plinabulin in CIN in early 2022.

First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

About BeyondSpring

Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring’s first-in-class lead asset plinabulin, a Selective Immunomodulating Microtubule-Binding Agent (SIMBA), is being developed a “pipeline in a drug.” It is filed for approval and has received Priority Review in the U.S. and China for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021, and has a fully enrolled pivotal study (Dublin-3) to test an anti-cancer benefit with an overall survival primary endpoint in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the effects of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

BEYONDSPRING INC.

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31, 2021

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars (“$”), except for number of shares and per share data)

December 31, March 31, 2020 2021 $ $ (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 109,537 90,574 Advances to suppliers 3,505 3,436 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 358 362 Total current assets 113,400 94,372 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 184 175 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,174 1,250 Other noncurrent assets 1,280 1,296 Total noncurrent assets 3,638 2,721 Total assets 117,038 97,093 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,216 1,569 Accrued expenses 5,607 5,756 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 787 505 Deferred revenue 1,350 1,350 Long-term loans, current portion - 1,526 Other current liabilities 3,806 1,924 Total current liabilities 13,766 12,630 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term loans 2,167 635 Operating lease liabilities 1,359 673 Deferred revenue 7,925 7,587 Total noncurrent liabilities 11,451 8,895 Total liabilities 25,217 21,525 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine Equity Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,196 5,196 Equity Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 39,141,913 and 39,106,476 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 366,451 367,555 Accumulated deficit (277,818 ) (294,806 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (297 ) (247 ) Total BeyondSpring Inc.’s shareholders’ equity 88,340 72,506 Noncontrolling interests (1,715 ) (2,134 ) Total equity 86,625 70,372 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 117,038 97,093 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





