Rory McIlroy Helps UnitedHealthcare Launch Effort to Encourage Healthier Habits for Americans and Break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the Most Pledges Received for a Health Campaign in One Month

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy is helping UnitedHealthcare launch the Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge, which seeks to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most pledges for a health campaign in one month (June 15 – July 15, 2021) as part of a donation to select Boys & Girls Clubs for new sports equipment. Source: UnitedHealthcare

This year’s initiative seeks to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most pledges received for a health campaign in one month, with the goal of surpassing the current record of 58,284. On behalf of the first 60,000 people to sign the pledge to pursue better health, UnitedHealthcare will donate $1 each for a total of $60,000 to select Boys & Girls Clubs for new sports equipment.

“Physical and emotional wellness is crucial for me as a professional golfer, so I’m joining the Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge to help further motivate myself and people nationwide to make health a priority,” said Rory McIlroy, a world-class golfer, fitness enthusiast and UnitedHealth Group ambassador. “Seeking to break this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title will help highlight the importance of daily activity and a healthier lifestyle, while raising money to help support the Boys & Girls Clubs and reduce childhood obesity.”

By signing the pledge, people are making a commitment to adopt healthier habits, such as increased exercise, consistent meditation, better nutrition or more sleep.* Signing the pledge at UHCStepUp.com may enable people to become eligible for a chance to win one of more than 100 fitness-related prizes, including:

Grand Prize : Dream home gym with a Peloton Bike, plus a pre-paid credit card to cover the monthly cost of a Peloton All-Access Membership for 10 years (one package available);

: Dream home gym with a Peloton Bike, plus a pre-paid credit card to cover the monthly cost of a Peloton All-Access Membership for 10 years (one package available); Golf Prize : New TaylorMade golf clubs, a signed golf bag from Rory McIlroy and a Rory Junior Golf Set (one package available);

: New TaylorMade golf clubs, a signed golf bag from Rory McIlroy and a Rory Junior Golf Set (one package available); First Prizes : A pre-paid credit card to cover one year of a Peloton Digital Membership to the Peloton App (50 subscriptions available); and

: A pre-paid credit card to cover one year of a Peloton Digital Membership to the Peloton App (50 subscriptions available); and Second Prizes: $25 gift card to Nike (50 gift cards available).**

The sweepstakes and challenge are designed to help encourage Americans to focus on their health this summer, which may be especially important after so much time spent inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a recent study found that 61% of Americans experienced unwanted weight gain since COVID-19 emerged.1