checkAd

Rory McIlroy Helps UnitedHealthcare Launch Effort to Encourage Healthier Habits for Americans and Break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the Most Pledges Received for a Health Campaign in One Month

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.06.2021, 16:00  |  50   |   |   

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is encouraging Americans to make health a priority with the 2021 Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005253/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Unitedhealth Group Inc!
Long
Basispreis 369,18€
Hebel 11,87
Ask 0,27
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 435,21€
Hebel 11,01
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy is helping UnitedHealthcare launch the Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge, which seeks to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most pledges for a health campaign in one month (June 15 – July 15, 2021) as part of a donation to select Boys & Girls Clubs for new sports equipment. Source: UnitedHealthcare

Pro golfer Rory McIlroy is helping UnitedHealthcare launch the Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge, which seeks to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most pledges for a health campaign in one month (June 15 – July 15, 2021) as part of a donation to select Boys & Girls Clubs for new sports equipment. Source: UnitedHealthcare

This year’s initiative seeks to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most pledges received for a health campaign in one month, with the goal of surpassing the current record of 58,284. On behalf of the first 60,000 people to sign the pledge to pursue better health, UnitedHealthcare will donate $1 each for a total of $60,000 to select Boys & Girls Clubs for new sports equipment.

“Physical and emotional wellness is crucial for me as a professional golfer, so I’m joining the Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge to help further motivate myself and people nationwide to make health a priority,” said Rory McIlroy, a world-class golfer, fitness enthusiast and UnitedHealth Group ambassador. “Seeking to break this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title will help highlight the importance of daily activity and a healthier lifestyle, while raising money to help support the Boys & Girls Clubs and reduce childhood obesity.”

By signing the pledge, people are making a commitment to adopt healthier habits, such as increased exercise, consistent meditation, better nutrition or more sleep.* Signing the pledge at UHCStepUp.com may enable people to become eligible for a chance to win one of more than 100 fitness-related prizes, including:

  • Grand Prize: Dream home gym with a Peloton Bike, plus a pre-paid credit card to cover the monthly cost of a Peloton All-Access Membership for 10 years (one package available);
  • Golf Prize: New TaylorMade golf clubs, a signed golf bag from Rory McIlroy and a Rory Junior Golf Set (one package available);
  • First Prizes: A pre-paid credit card to cover one year of a Peloton Digital Membership to the Peloton App (50 subscriptions available); and
  • Second Prizes: $25 gift card to Nike (50 gift cards available).**

The sweepstakes and challenge are designed to help encourage Americans to focus on their health this summer, which may be especially important after so much time spent inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, a recent study found that 61% of Americans experienced unwanted weight gain since COVID-19 emerged.1

Seite 1 von 3
Unitedhealth Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rory McIlroy Helps UnitedHealthcare Launch Effort to Encourage Healthier Habits for Americans and Break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title for the Most Pledges Received for a Health Campaign in One Month UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is encouraging Americans to make health a priority with the 2021 Step Up for Summer Sweepstakes and World Record Challenge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Amcor Sees U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap Launch as Opportunity to Drive Circular Economy Progress
Gartner Announces Upsizing and Pricing of its $600 Million 3.625% Senior Notes due 2029
Carbios Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
Three Powerhouse Women to be Nominated to Doma Board; Expects to Add Facebook’s Chief Diversity ...
New Slack Research Shows How Companies Can Win the War for Talent in the Post-Pandemic World
DKNG BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About ...
Wipro joins World Economic Forum’s Partnership for New Work Standards initiative
Salem Media Group Announces New Influencer Marketing Venture
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
UnitedHealth Group Releases 2020 Sustainability Report
13.06.21
3 Gesundheitsaktien, die bis 2035 wertvoller als Roche und Johnson & Johnson sein könnten
09.06.21
UnitedHealth Group Provides Updates on Annual Shareholder Meeting, Board Actions
07.06.21
UnitedHealthcare Awards $275,000 in Maternal Health Grants to Seven Community Organizations in Louisiana
27.05.21
United Health Foundation Launches $3 Million Partnership with CAMBA, Inc. to Improve Access to Prenatal Care for Brooklyn’s Most Vulnerable Residents
26.05.21
United Health Foundation Partners with Valle del Sol Community Health in Arizona to Improve Children's Access to Care
25.05.21
Bassett Healthcare Network and Optum Launch Strategic Relationship to Advance Quality Care and Improve Experiences for Patients in Central New York
20.05.21
New USMD Cancer Care and Infusion Centers Open to Improve Cancer Care in Dallas-Fort Worth
19.05.21
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes
19.05.21
UnitedHealthcare Introduces First-of-its-Kind Community-Based Collaborative to Improve Health Outcomes and Equity