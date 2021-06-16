Fabled Silver Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of Up to $6 Million in Connection with the Proposed Spin-Out of Copper Assets

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) ('Fabled' or the 'Company'), is pleased to …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) ('Fabled' or the 'Company'), is pleased to provide an update on its spin-out its interest in the Muskwa copper project in northern British Columbia by distributing the shares it holds in its wholly owned subsidiary Fabled Copper Corp. ('Fabled Copper') to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement (the 'Spin-Out Transaction'). The Company and Fabled Copper have entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner (the 'Agent'), in connection with a best efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000 (the 'Offering'), consisting of: (i) conventional subscription receipts of Fabled Copper (each, a 'Conventional Unit Subscription Receipt') at a price of $0.05 per Conventional Unit Subscription Receipt, and (ii) flow-through subscription receipts of Fabled Copper (each, a 'Flow-Through Subscription Receipt') at a price of $0.06 per Flow-Through Subscription Receipt.