FAA Selects Palantir for Aircraft Certification Safety Monitoring Solution

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYE:PLTR) today announced it has been contracted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide a data analytics tool that will help advance the agency’s modernization objectives for aviation safety.

Palantir Foundry will support the FAA’s aircraft certification and continued operational safety activities, including the ongoing monitoring of the 737 MAX fleet’s return to service. The one-year contract with two additional option years is valued at a maximum of $18.4 million.

Using Palantir Foundry will enable FAA aerospace engineers and analysts to more rapidly and efficiently monitor, analyze, visualize, and share aviation safety data used in their determination of whether an incident presents a past or future safety risk.

Palantir’s software expertise will help the FAA to sustain their global leadership in the advancement of aviation safety and foster greater agility in adapting to the dynamic environment.

“We are proud to be partnering with the Federal Aviation Administration to support their critical safety mission," said Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG.

Foundry allows for the integration of siloed data, transforming the way both public and private organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract, including any option years, and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

