BlackRock Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 25, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund
Ticker 		Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.045
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.085
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.041
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.187
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.076
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.247
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.348
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.041
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.115
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.134
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.118
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.068
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.094
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.071
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.285
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.210
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.061
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040
Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.166
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.163
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.177
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.173
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.226
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.186
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.145
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.068
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.131
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.056
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.128
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.197
iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.084
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.244
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.121
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.088
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.264
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.170
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.065
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.052
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.041
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.082
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR 0.435
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.434
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.049
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.057
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.096
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.055
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.167
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.137
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.448
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.368
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.036
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.428
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.076
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.129
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.167
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.140
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.146
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.403
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.122
iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.168
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.504
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.350
iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.399
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.111
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.005
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.118
iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.097
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.043
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.107
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.025
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.241
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.139
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.061
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.285
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.083
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.070
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.074
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.204
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.048
iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.326
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.115
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.013
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.064
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.048
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.098
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.080
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.105
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.096
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.461
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.304
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.170
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.092
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.005
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.178
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.146
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.216
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.287
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.170
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.042
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.053
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.144
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.181
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.037
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.040
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.047
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.043
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.049
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.293
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.096
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.045
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.082
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.144
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.224
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.031
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.171
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.030
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.104
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.077
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.087
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.097
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.311
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.255
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.079
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.078
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.088
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.072
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.088
iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.383

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.81 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:
Reem Jazar
Email: reem.jazar@edelman.com





