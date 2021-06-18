BlackRock Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2021 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on June 25, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on June 30, 2021 .

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.045 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.040 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.085 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.041 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.187 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.076 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.247 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.348 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.030 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.041 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.115 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.134 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.000 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.048 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.118 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.068 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.094 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.071 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.285 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.210 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.061 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.100 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.011 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.166 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.163 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.177 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.173 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.226 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.186 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.145 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.068 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.131 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.056 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.128 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.197 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.084 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 0.244 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.121 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.088 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.264 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.170 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.065 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.052 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.041 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.082 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR 0.435 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.434 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.049 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.038 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.057 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.096 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.055 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.167 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.137 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.448 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.368 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.036 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.428 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.076 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.129 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.167 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.140 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.146 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.403 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.122 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.168 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.504 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.350 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.399 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.111 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.005 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.118 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.097 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.043 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.107 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.025 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.241 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.139 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.061 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.285 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.083 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.070 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.074 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.204 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.048 iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.326 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.115 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.013 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.064 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.048 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.098 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.080 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.105 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.096 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.461 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.304 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.170 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.092 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.005 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.178 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.146 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.216 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.287 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.170 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.065 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.042 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.053 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.144 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.181 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.037 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.040 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.047 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.043 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.049 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.293 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.096 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.043 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.045 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.082 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.144 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.224 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.031 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.171 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.030 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.104 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.077 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.040 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.087 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 0.097 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.311 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.255 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.079 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.078 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.088 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.072 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.088 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.383

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, XUU.U

