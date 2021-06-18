Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in People Ages 12 and Older Who Have at Least One F508del Mutation
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced Health Canada has granted Marketing Authorization for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in people ages 12 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, the most common CF-causing mutation. With this approval, for the first time, approximately 1,100 eligible patients with CF ages 12 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation have a medicine that targets the underlying cause of their CF.
“The approval of TRIKAFTA marks a significant milestone for Canadians with CF, their families and Vertex,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, Vertex. “I would like to thank the people with CF who participated in our clinical trials, our dedicated scientists and the investigators who have enabled this innovative medicine to be approved in Canada today. Without their commitment, this milestone would not have been possible.”
“I have seen substantial improvements in patients treated with TRIKAFTA in clinical practice, including improved lung function,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tullis, Medical Director, Toronto Adult CF Centre, Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto. “I’m excited that more Canadians may be able to benefit from CFTR modulators and look forward to seeing the impact of this medicine for all patients who can benefit from it.”
About TRIKAFTA
TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients ages 12 years and older who have at least one copy of the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene. TRIKAFTA is designed to increase the quantity and function of the F508del-CFTR protein at the cell surface. The approval of TRIKAFTA was supported by positive results of three global Phase 3 studies in people ages 12 years and older with CF: a 24-week Phase 3 study (Study 445-102) in 403 people with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation (F/MF), a four-week Phase 3 study (Study 445-103) in 107 people with two F508del mutations (F/F), and a Phase 3 study (Study 445-104) in 258 people heterozygous for the F508del-CFTR mutation and a CFTR gating mutation (F/G) or a residual function mutation (F/RF).
