Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in People Ages 12 and Older Who Have at Least One F508del Mutation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced Health Canada has granted Marketing Authorization for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in people ages 12 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, the most common CF-causing mutation. With this approval, for the first time, approximately 1,100 eligible patients with CF ages 12 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation have a medicine that targets the underlying cause of their CF.

“The approval of TRIKAFTA marks a significant milestone for Canadians with CF, their families and Vertex,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, Vertex. “I would like to thank the people with CF who participated in our clinical trials, our dedicated scientists and the investigators who have enabled this innovative medicine to be approved in Canada today. Without their commitment, this milestone would not have been possible.”