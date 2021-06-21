checkAd

Contango ORE, Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing with Alaska Future Fund

Contango ORE, Inc. (“CORE” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CTGO) announced today that it has completed the sale of 523,809 shares of its Common Stock, par value US$0.01 per share, at a price of US$21 per share in a private placement to a strategic investor, the Alaska Future Fund (or “AFF”), and to Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company will use the net proceeds of approximately US$ 10.9 million ($10 million from AFF, $1 million from Mr. Van Nieuwenhuyse and $0.1 million in expenses) from this offering to fund its proportionate share of the future exploration and development programs for Peak Gold, LLC, our joint venture with a subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross”); for exploration of the Company’s 100%-owned property; and for the Company's general corporate purposes. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.contangoore.com.

The shares of Common Stock were sold in an offering that is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company agreed to provide certain registration rights to AFF that will allow it to sell the shares at a future date.

The Alaska Future Fund is managed by Barings, a US$ 325 billion financial services company that is owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. Please see this link for more information on AFF: https://www.barings.com/us/guest/news/press-releases/barings-and-alask ....

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, the Company’s President and CEO commented, “This financing represents yet another important milestone for the Company. I believe attracting two premier financial institutions, the Alaska Future Fund and Barings, demonstrates the excitement around building Alaska’s next gold mine in partnership with Kinross and the Tetlin Tribe. I am also pleased to participate personally in this financing to demonstrate my resolve to add value for our shareholders, as well as to grow long-term value for the State of Alaska and Alaskans by building an Alaska-based and focused exploration and mining company.”

The Company is also happy to report that Peak Gold, LLC’s Manh Choh project remains on plan and on budget for the $18 million 2021 program with all in-fill drilling, along with metallurgical and geotechnical drilling now completed. The Peak Gold, LLC owners recently met to discuss and finalize the exploration phase of the program, which is now underway to find extensions and new resources to add to the current Measured and Indicated Resources totaling 9.2 M Tonnes @ 4.3 g/t Gold for 1.3 Million Ounces of Contained Gold Equivalent1 (100% basis owned by the Peak Gold, LLC, a 70% Kinross and 30% CORE Joint Venture Company – please see the Company’s press release https://www.contangoore.com/press-release/contango-ore-inc-announces-t ... for further details on the resource.

