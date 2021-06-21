Collective Mining Identifies a Cluster of Mineralized Porphyries and Associated Gold-Silver Vein Systems Within the Guayabales Project

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an activity update on it’s Guayabales project (“Guayabales”) located in Caldas, Colombia. The project is situated contiguous and immediately along strike to the northwest from Aris Gold’s Marmato Gold Mine (“Marmato”), which contains Proven and Probable reserves of 2.0 million ounces gold and 4.35 million ounces silver (19.7 Mt grading 3.2 g/t gold and 6.9 g/t silver). Supporting images for this release can be found in Figures 1-4.



The Company’s interpretation of the Guayabales project is that the precious metal mineralization encountered throughout the property is related to a series of copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry intrusions. It is also likely that these porphyry intrusions are at least partially responsible for the robust mineral endowment of the area (including Marmato). Importantly, Collective Mining is the first company to ever consolidate the prospective land package along strike to the northwest and adjacent to Marmato.