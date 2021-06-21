Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates

Offering Continues Support for Multifamily Affordable Housing Projects

MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of credit risk transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made by state or local housing agencies and secured by affordable rental housing. This is the company’s tenth ML Certificate offering and fourth ML-Deal with the sustainability bonds moniker.



The company expects to guarantee approximately $327 million in fixed- rate ML Certificates (ML-10 Certificates) that are supported by a pool of fixed-rate TELs. The ML-10 Certificates are expected to settle on or about June 24, 2021.