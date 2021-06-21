checkAd

Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 19:45  |  69   |   |   

Offering Continues Support for Multifamily Affordable Housing Projects

MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of credit risk transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made by state or local housing agencies and secured by affordable rental housing. This is the company’s tenth ML Certificate offering and fourth ML-Deal with the sustainability bonds moniker.

The company expects to guarantee approximately $327 million in fixed- rate ML Certificates (ML-10 Certificates) that are supported by a pool of fixed-rate TELs. The ML-10 Certificates are expected to settle on or about June 24, 2021.

The ML-10 Certificates are designated as “sustainability bonds” within Freddie Mac’s Sustainability Bonds Framework. The proceeds will be used to finance multifamily properties that (a) finance affordable housing to low-to-moderate-income families, (b) may have features, or are located in areas, that further economic opportunity for residents and (c) may include certain environmental impact features.

Class Principal/ 
Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average
Life (Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-US $173.970 12.99 S - 1 2.032% 1.681% $103.9989
A-CA $153.930 13.27 S + 0 2.046% 1.701% $103.9913
X-US $173.970 12.61 T + 160 2.055% 3.225% $21.4775
X-CA $153.930 12.66 T + 165 1.518% 3.278% $15.8206

Details

  • Lead Manager and Bookrunners: Jefferies LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
  • Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated
  • Rating Agency: S&P Global Ratings

Related Links


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates Offering Continues Support for Multifamily Affordable Housing ProjectsMCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of credit risk transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering (1) 
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
OPKO Health to Develop and Commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China with Nicoya Therapeutics
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Anavex Life Sciences Announces ANAVEX2-73 (Blarcamesine) Biomarker Correlated with Efficacy ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
XPO Logistics Recognized for Environmental Sustainability as a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus