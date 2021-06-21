Freddie Mac Prices $327 Million Sustainability Bonds Offering of Guaranteed Tax-Exempt ML Certificates
Offering Continues Support for Multifamily Affordable Housing Projects
MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of credit risk
transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made by state or local housing agencies and secured by affordable rental housing. This is the company’s tenth ML Certificate offering and
fourth ML-Deal with the sustainability bonds moniker.
The company expects to guarantee approximately $327 million in fixed- rate ML Certificates (ML-10 Certificates) that are supported by a pool of fixed-rate TELs. The ML-10 Certificates are expected to settle on or about June 24, 2021.
The ML-10 Certificates are designated as “sustainability bonds” within Freddie Mac’s Sustainability Bonds Framework. The proceeds will be used to finance multifamily properties that (a) finance affordable housing to low-to-moderate-income families, (b) may have features, or are located in areas, that further economic opportunity for residents and (c) may include certain environmental impact features.
|Class
|
Principal/
Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-US
|$173.970
|12.99
|S - 1
|2.032%
|1.681%
|$103.9989
|A-CA
|$153.930
|13.27
|S + 0
|2.046%
|1.701%
|$103.9913
|X-US
|$173.970
|12.61
|T + 160
|2.055%
|3.225%
|$21.4775
|X-CA
|$153.930
|12.66
|T + 165
|1.518%
|3.278%
|$15.8206
Details
- Lead Manager and Bookrunners: Jefferies LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated
- Rating Agency: S&P Global Ratings
