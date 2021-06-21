checkAd

Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 22:30  |  52   |   |   

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) today announced that Kathy Krenger is joining the company as its new Chief Communications Officer. Currently Senior Vice President, Global Communications, for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, she will begin her new role on July 21, reporting directly to CEO Miguel Patricio. Michael Mullen, Head of Global Communications and Corporate Affairs at Kraft Heinz, has decided to retire after 23 distinguished years with the company, effective Aug. 15.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005775/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu The Kraft Heinz Company!
Long
Basispreis 37,16€
Hebel 11,71
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 44,22€
Hebel 11,04
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Kathy Krenger is joining Kraft Heinz as its new Chief Communications Officer. She will begin her new role on July 21, reporting directly to CEO Miguel Patricio. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kathy Krenger is joining Kraft Heinz as its new Chief Communications Officer. She will begin her new role on July 21, reporting directly to CEO Miguel Patricio. (Photo: Business Wire)

Krenger brings more than 25 years of corporate and agency experience as a Communications leader to her new role. At Hyatt, she led corporate, internal, brand and field communications for the company and more than 1,000 hotels worldwide. During her years at Edelman, she supported clients across travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods, and retail, with a concentration in food and beverage. While there, she created two crisis communications marketing agencies to provide global clients including Kellogg's, Nestlé, the Florida Department of Citrus, Campari America brands, Darden Restaurants, Jim Beam brands, and Unilever with deeper expertise in the unique food and beverage industry. At Burson-Marsteller, she led the global McDonald's Corp. account, including the brand’s Olympic sponsorship, as well as Kellogg's, Six Flags, and Ticketmaster.

“I am excited to welcome Kathy Krenger to the Kraft Heinz team,” said CEO Miguel Patricio. “She’s an award-winning communicator and storyteller who brings a wealth of experience to the Kraft Heinz table. Kathy is a strategic thinker who is joining us with decades of expertise across a wide range of industries – including the CPG, retail and food and beverage space. And I am thrilled to know that Kathy is personally passionate about food. We look forward to her helping us live and communicate our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious.

Mullen has had an accomplished and exciting career at Kraft Heinz, first joining H.J. Heinz Company in 1998. He has served as the Company’s primary media spokesperson for the past two decades and led both internal and external Global communications.

“I want to personally thank Michael for the many significant contributions he made to Kraft Heinz – both before and during my tenure as CEO,” said Patricio. “He has been an invaluable partner to me and the rest of my senior Leadership Team. Michael is a respected and tireless leader who always put the Company first. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement and much happiness as he steps into this next stage of his life.”

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

The Kraft Heinz Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kathy Krenger to Join Kraft Heinz as Chief Communications Officer; Michael Mullen to Retire The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) today announced that Kathy Krenger is joining the company as its new Chief Communications Officer. Currently Senior Vice President, Global Communications, for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, she will begin her new …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Cresco Labs Announces Opening of Sunnyside Philadelphia, Its Fourth Dispensary in Pennsylvania and ...
Air Liquide, Airbus and Groupe ADP Partner to Prepare Paris Airports for the Hydrogen Era
Alchimie and Phare Ouest, announce the launch of Scène de crime.tv, the first S-VOD channel ...
Getlink Sets Out Its 2025 Environmental Plan
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.06.21
Kraft Heinz Announces Expiration and Expiration Time Results of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain of its Outstanding Notes
11.06.21
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Purchase Assan Foods, Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey
07.06.21
Kraft Heinz Commences Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain of Its Outstanding Notes for Up to $2.8 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price
07.06.21
Kraft Heinz Completes Sale of Nuts Business
25.05.21
Heinz Is Searching for Its First-Ever ‘Head Burger Artist’