Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Revises Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that the close of business on Monday, June 21, 2021, has been set as the revised record date for the determination of stockholders eligible to receive the proxy and vote at the special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) to be held to consider and approve the previously announced merger with FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd., an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (“FF”). The Company previously announced, on June 2, 2021, that the close of business on Friday, June 4, 2021 had been set as the record date for the Special Meeting.

A proxy statement, once final, will be mailed together with a proxy card to the Company’s stockholders. The final proxy statement will include the date, time and location of the annual meeting.

About Faraday Future

Established in May 2014, Faraday Future (FF) is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, headquartered in Los Angeles, California. FF's vision is to create a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem that empowers everyone to move, connect, breathe, and live freely. FF aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. With the FF 91, FF has envisioned a vehicle that redefines transportation, mobility, and connectivity, creating a true “third Internet living space,” complementing users’ home and smartphone Internet experience.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more differentiated businesses. The company is managed by Co-CEO’s Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman.

Property Solutions is a $230 million SPAC formed in July 2020 and is traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “PSAC”.

Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release relates to a proposed transaction between PSAC and FF. PSAC has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement and prospectus of PSAC and a consent solicitation statement with respect to FF. The proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders of PSAC as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. PSAC also will file other relevant documents from time to time regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF PSAC ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED BY PSAC FROM TIME TO TIME WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus and other documents containing important information about PSAC and FF once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by PSAC when and if available, can also be obtained free of charge by directing a written request to Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., 654 Madison Avenue, Suite 1009, New York, New York 10065.