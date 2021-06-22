checkAd

DGAP-News CENTOGENE Sets Mission to Enable the Cure of 100 Rare Diseases Within the Next 10 Years

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.06.2021, 12:30  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: Centogene NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CENTOGENE Sets Mission to Enable the Cure of 100 Rare Diseases Within the Next 10 Years

22.06.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE
CENTOGENE Sets Mission to Enable the Cure of 100 Rare Diseases Within the Next 10 Years
Highlights strategic priorities to lead data-driven insights creation for rare diseases at its Virtual Investor Event
 

  • Company outlines significant value creation potential to contribute to the diagnosis of rare diseases and to enable the development of novel therapeutics
     
  • Focuses on leveraging its unique rare disease-centric Bio/Databank to accelerate orphan drug development in partnership with bio-/pharmaceutical companies
     
  • Clear priorities set for therapeutic disease areas, focusing on rare neurological (CNS) and metabolic disorders
     
  • Mid-term targets set to reach 1 million patients in Bio/Databank and 10 full disease models for rare disease R&D partnering
     

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on generating data-driven insights to diagnose, understand, and treat rare diseases, will hold its first Virtual Investor Event, presented by its newly formed executive team.

Andrin Oswald, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at CENTOGENE, stated, "Over the past 15 years, CENTOGENE has built a unique expertise and has become the leading data-driven insights provider purely focused on rare genetic diseases. We are now embarking on our next growth phase - enabling the cure of 100 rare diseases within the next 10 years. This represents the potential to significantly contribute to reducing the burden of rare diseases."

"This next chapter is powered by our unparalleled genomics knowledge, the world's largest rare disease-centric Bio/Databank, global footprint, and strong established network of physicians, partners, and patients. Together with our AI and multiomic tools, this puts us at the focal point of precision medicine for genetically linked rare diseases - driven by the ability to unlock the complexities of patients' biology to diagnose, understand, and treat these diseases effectively. As the rare disease market is vast and often overlooked, and as our capabilities will contribute significantly to the sector, we believe that this new focus will offer substantial possibilities for value creation."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CENTOGENE Sets Mission to Enable the Cure of 100 Rare Diseases Within the Next 10 Years DGAP-News: Centogene NV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CENTOGENE Sets Mission to Enable the Cure of 100 Rare Diseases Within the Next 10 Years 22.06.2021 / 12:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: ACCUTOX VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ZEIGT POTENTE ANTI-KREBS-EIGENSCHAFTEN
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER expects to receive irrevocable offer to conclude an investor agreement ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance startet Prozess zur EUR-Anleihen-Refinanzierung
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Launches First Stage of New Wiredrawing Equipment at Beloretsk Metallurgical ...
EQS-Adhoc: Oerlikon Balzers signed a ten-year contract with MTU Aero Engines to coat next generation aero ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger hebt Jahresprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
Xlife Sciences AG: Kooperation mit Universität Marburg
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...