Housing Market Outlook Pits ‘Homebodies’ Against Pandemic-Fueled Demand, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today released First American’s proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of May 2021.

May 2021 Potential Home Sales

  • Potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.34 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 0.8 percent month-over-month increase.
  • This represents an 81.8 percent increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993.
  • The market potential for existing-home sales increased 22.7 percent compared with a year ago, a gain of 1,173,038 (SAAR) sales. The year-over-year comparison is very large this month because economic activity in May of 2020, including the housing market, was significantly curtailed due to the pandemic. Housing rebounded sharply in the summer.
  • Currently, potential existing-home sales is 453,138 (SAAR), or 6.7 percent below the pre-recession peak of market potential, which occurred in April 2006.

Market Performance Gap

  • The market for existing-home sales outperformed its potential by 4.3 percent or an estimated 272,588 (SAAR) sales.
  • The market performance gap increased by an estimated 31,341 (SAAR) sales between April 2021 and May 2021.

Chief Economist Analysis: Housing Market Potential Strengthens in May Despite Supply Headwinds

“Housing market potential strengthened again last month, according to our Potential Home Sales Model, despite significant supply headwinds. In May, housing market potential increased 0.8 percent compared with April, and is now nearly 23 percent higher than the pandemic-driven decline last May,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “Relative to two years ago, housing market potential is nearly 18 percent higher.

“A dip in mortgage rates and slight uptick in household income fueled an increase in house-buying power that was large enough to offset the largest monthly increase in tenure length since August 2020. Despite the pandemic-driven demand for more space and shift away from urban areas, the average tenure length – the amount of time a typical homeowner lives in their home – continues to set new records,” said Fleming. “You can’t buy what’s not for sale, even if your buying power says you can afford it.”

