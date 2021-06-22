Schlumberger Announces Commitment to Net Zero by 2050

Schlumberger is committed to getting to net zero , using 2019 as a baseline year, supported by a comprehensive near-term emission reduction roadmap and interim targets:

Schlumberger announced today its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. Guided by climate science, Schlumberger has spent 18 months conducting extensive analysis and working with experts to produce a decarbonization plan. With minimal reliance on offsets, the plan is focused on reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions across the oil and gas value chain—including the introduction of its Transition Technologies portfolio to assist its customers and the wider industry in their decarbonization commitments.

By 2025, a 30% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2

By 2030, a 50% reduction in Scopes 1 and 2; 30% reduction in Scope 3

By 2050, Net Zero, with minimal reliance on offsets



Along this journey to net zero, Schlumberger will ensure transparency in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainability Accounting Boards (SASB) frameworks. In this context, Schlumberger is working with the Science-Based Target initiative for formal external validation of its 2030 target.

“There is a new industry imperative to address climate change while meeting the demand for energy both today and in the long term, sustainably. We have a 2050 net-zero carbon emissions ambition which I believe is unique in our industry due to our capabilities as a technology company and our culture grounded in science. This reinforces our commitment to unlocking access to energy, for the benefit of all,” said Olivier Le Peuch, chief executive officer, Schlumberger. “Our net-zero target is inclusive of total Scope 3 emissions; this is a first in the energy services industry.”

“Our decarbonization plans are based upon climate science and focused on three key areas: operational emissions; customer emissions; and carbon-negative actions,” said Katharina Beumelburg, chief strategy and sustainability officer, Schlumberger. “75% of Schlumberger’s baseline GHG footprint comes from the technologies our customers use. To address this, Schlumberger has introduced our Transition Technologies portfolio, which is designed to help customers reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions, while simultaneously enabling us to meet our Scope 3 emissions target.”