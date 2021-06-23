Kite Joint Venture - Fosun Kite - Gains the First CAR T-cell Therapy Approval in China

Kite, a Gilead Company, announced that Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Kite and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd, has received approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for axicabtagene ciloleucel for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), high-grade B-cell lymphoma and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma.

“In relapsed or refractory LBCL, current standard-of-care is associated with poor long-term outcomes, so we are pleased to offer this new hope of survival for patients in China who are in need of new therapeutic options,” said Terence O’Sullivan, Vice President, International Region at Kite. “Thank you to the dedicated healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers who worked with the team at Fosun Kite to make this treatment option available in China.”

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel, FKC876, is an autologous CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy manufactured in China under a license to YESCARTA (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel) from Kite.

The approval is based on results of a single-arm, open label, multi-center bridging trial (FKC876-2018-001) which has evaluated the efficacy and safety of FKC876 in the treatment of Chinese patients with refractory intermediate invasive non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL)/ large B-cell lymphoma in China.

About YESCARTA (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel)

YESCARTA is the world's first approved CAR T-cell therapy for adult patients with certain types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). It was approved for the US market on October 18, 2017 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, and high grade B-cell lymphoma and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma. On August 27, 2018 YESCARTA was also approved by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for EU markets as a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL), after two or more lines of systemic therapy.