AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update

Houston, TX, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVVH) announces it has been acquired by Omnis Public Capital Management, LLC. AVVH has signed new and revised board resolutions that officially create new management and approves the new direction of the Company. Mr. Miguel Sanchez, CEO, states, “We are excited about the new direction of AVVH, and we are confident that our management team will fulfill the requirements of restructuring the company to create long-term shareholder value. There are many administrative tasks to accomplish that will take some time, but we will perform these items as quickly as possible so that we can move forward with our new operating strategy.”



Omnis Public Capital Management plans to merge AVVH with the newly created company, Gold Quest Capital, Inc. The primary purpose of AVVH/Gold Quest Capital, Inc. will be to act as the funder of choice for highly collateralized real estate first lien notes and real estate investments sourced and originated by the Gold Quest Group, LLC. AVVH/Gold Quest Capital will also take advantage of select real estate redevelopment projects and is evaluating the possibility of creating its own integrated properties, including branded hotels and resorts, in the future. AVVH/Gold Quest Capital will share some of the same management team, knowledge & strategies, as well as office space & resources, with Gold Quest Group, LLC.

We would also like to take this opportunity to introduce you to our new leadership team:

Mr. Miguel Sanchez, President, CEO

Mr. Miguel Sanchez, is currently President and CEO of Gold Quest Group, LLC, a full service Residential, Commercial, and Heavy Industrial direct lender, financial brokerage and syndication firm with over 22 years of experience lending hundreds of millions of dollars annually in Texas and across the United States. A born entrepreneur known for his integrity and passion for real estate, Mr. Sanchez bought his first real estate asset at the age of 17 and co-founded his first real estate company at the age of 19. He is now one of the most respected lenders in Texas.