checkAd

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.06.2021, 17:15  |  56   |   |   

Houston, TX, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVVH) announces it has been acquired by Omnis Public Capital Management, LLC. AVVH has signed new and revised board resolutions that officially create new management and approves the new direction of the Company. Mr. Miguel Sanchez, CEO, states, “We are excited about the new direction of AVVH, and we are confident that our management team will fulfill the requirements of restructuring the company to create long-term shareholder value. There are many administrative tasks to accomplish that will take some time, but we will perform these items as quickly as possible so that we can move forward with our new operating strategy.” 

Omnis Public Capital Management plans to merge AVVH with the newly created company, Gold Quest Capital, Inc. The primary purpose of AVVH/Gold Quest Capital, Inc. will be to act as the funder of choice for highly collateralized real estate first lien notes and real estate investments sourced and originated by the Gold Quest Group, LLC. AVVH/Gold Quest Capital will also take advantage of select real estate redevelopment projects and is evaluating the possibility of creating its own integrated properties, including branded hotels and resorts, in the future. AVVH/Gold Quest Capital will share some of the same management team, knowledge & strategies, as well as office space & resources, with Gold Quest Group, LLC.

We would also like to take this opportunity to introduce you to our new leadership team:

Mr. Miguel Sanchez, President, CEO
Mr. Miguel Sanchez, is currently President and CEO of Gold Quest Group, LLC, a full service Residential, Commercial, and Heavy Industrial direct lender, financial brokerage and syndication firm with over 22 years of experience lending hundreds of millions of dollars annually in Texas and across the United States. A born entrepreneur known for his integrity and passion for real estate, Mr. Sanchez bought his first real estate asset at the age of 17 and co-founded his first real estate company at the age of 19. He is now one of the most respected lenders in Texas. 

Seite 1 von 3


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update Houston, TX, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: AVVH) announces it has been acquired by Omnis Public Capital Management, LLC. AVVH has signed new and revised board resolutions that …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results
Bioasis Technologies enters into Convertible Security Funding Agreement for Institutional ...
Santhera’s Phase-4-Studie LEROS mit Raxone bei Leber hereditärer Optikusneuropathie erreicht ...
Verus International Reports Fiscal 2021 Q2 Financial Results; Posts Significant Improvement in ...
HUTCHMED announces savolitinib approved in China for patients with lung cancer with MET exon 14 ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
CORRECTION -- Codere Online to Become the First Publicly-Listed Online Gaming Operator in Latin ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Names Jason Sauer Senior Vice President of Corporate Development
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Conduent and its CIO Mark Prout Win Gold Stevie Award for Leading Through Digital Disruption
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:04 Uhr
WestKam Gold Corp. Provides Corporate Update
16:40 Uhr
Rohstoffe: Goldrausch - 23.06.2021 | Gold, Silber, Intermarket-Analyse
16:20 Uhr
Gold River Productions (GRPS) announces distribution plans and finalization of R&D for three unique-formulation supplements: Inflammaplex, Painplex and Energyplex
15:46 Uhr
Indonesien will bis 2024 eigene Gold-Bullionbank
15:14 Uhr
Goldmoney Inc. Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021
15:00 Uhr
Velocity Exercises Option to Acquire 70% Interest at the Obichnik Gold Project, Bulgaria
15:00 Uhr
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Takes Action Against Climate Change with Creation of Long-Term Strategy and Goal to Reach Carbon Neutrality
14:18 Uhr
Windfall Geotek Provides New AI Targets to Dios Exploration on the K2 Project Located in James Bay, Quebec
14:07 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Goldplay Mining übernimmt portugiesische Kupfer- und Goldgesellschaft!
14:00 Uhr
Drill Targets Delineated on the Cocula Gold Project, Mexico